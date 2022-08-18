Hollywood Legend Sylvester Stallone shouts out WWE Hall of Famer; says he loves pro wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino was given a big nod by one of Hollywood’s biggest action stars, the legendary Sylvester Stallone.

The Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, has been apart of Hollywood since 1968 and has headlined such films as Rambo, Creed, and of course Rocky.

Despite being most well recognized for roles that portay him as a boxer, Stallone said he attributes much of his professional character development to professional wrestling.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Sylvester Stallone revealed that he greatly appreciates the artform of professional wrestling, citing that the ability to create and protay high stakes drama and passion is what draws him to it.

Stallone specifically referenced WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino as someone who influenced him.

"I love wrestling...It’s all about getting swept up in the drama. There’s a passion for that world, big time. People like Bruno Sammartino, those are people that helped forge my personality and my outlook on life. Bruno, Gorgeous George, [bodybuilder/actor] Steve Reeves, [boxer] Rocky Marciano—especially Rocky Marciano. I love wrestling’s mythic qualities. I made my daughters watch wrestling—I wanted them to watch for the story,” said Sylvester Stallone. (H/T Fightful)

Sylvester Stallone has worked with many WWE Superstars and other professional wrestlers throughout the course of his film career. Names include: Batsita, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and most recently John Cena in Suicide Squad.

Slyvester Stallone says he doesn't like it when people say wrestling "is not real"; says companies like WWE are all about "entertainment"

During the same interview, Slyvester Stallone explained how he compares professional wrestling to action movies.

The Hollywood legend went on to express how he doesn't like it when people say it's "not real".

"I understand what goes into it. I hear people say it’s not real. Really? Gravity is real. Jumping off the top rope or having 300 pounds landing on you, that’s real. I feel the same way about action films...I consider it very real...It’s entertainment... It’s a morality play, all about the drama. That’s what it’s all about," said Sylvester Stallone.

Sylvester Stallone's relationship with professional wrestlers spans decades. The film icon even inducted six-time champion and professional wrestling icon, Hulk Hogan, into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

What's your favorite Hollywood and Pro-Wrestling crossover? Let us know in the comment section below!

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi