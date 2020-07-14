Hollywood star Charlize Theron wants to wrestle in WWE 

WWE has allowed a number of movie stars into their ring in the past and many of these stars have even gone on to be an integral part of some of the most interesting feuds.

It appears that the likes of Seth Green, Stephen Amell, and Hugh Jackman aren't the only stars who are happy to step into the wrestling world regardless of the consequences.

In a recent Youtube interview with Hollywood star Charlize Theron, former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston commented that he would love to see the Fast and Furious star make a cross over into his world. It appears that Kingston would like to see Theron face off against some of the biggest stars in WWE, including female megastars Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Sasha Banks.

Charlize Theron wants to step inside the WWE ring

Charlize Theron has proved numerous times that she isn't a woman to be messed with on-screen, but in real life, the actress revealed that she would love to step into the world of powerbombs and bodyslams.

"When and where? I know we're in a crisis situation right now, so it's not anytime soon, but that sounds awesome. I will get my a** kicked, and that will be really entertaining for everybody to watch because I am a mere actor, but it would be so much fun."

Charlize Theron doesn't actually have any kind of training to prepare her for a match in WWE, but the star does have a background in ballet, something that she picked up in her childhood.

"I have zero martial arts background. I do have a background in ballet, I was a ballerina for the first part of my life, that was my first career. Strangely, I was a physical storyteller before I was a verbal one."