"Holy c**p a little girl was crying! D*mn Rhea" - Twitter reacts to Rhea Ripley reducing a little girl to tears on WWE SmackDown

While Rhea Ripley might be a huge fan-favorite in WWE and has become a top star in the company, she is still an enormous heel to youngsters. Fans saw exactly that on WWE SmackDown, as after she defeated Liv Morgan, she left a younger fan in tears in the crowd. Fans took to Twitter following the incident and sent in their reactions to the young girl crying.

WWE has a long history of having kids upset in the crowd when a heel gets a win. The young girl reacting to The Miz defeating Randy Orton comes to mind when recalling some of the best reactions.

There have been multiple other fan reactions with older fans as well that have shown the effect WWE can have on anyone, including the man shocked at The Undertaker's WrestleMania loss and Brock Lesnar's WWE return.

The moment of Rhea Ripley winning and the fan's immediate reaction after that can be seen right below. Later in the night, Liv Morgan would find the fan and hug her.

WrestleBR @wrestlebr



#SmackDown



Rhea Ripley causando traumas na criancinha Rhea Ripley causando traumas na criancinha #SmackDown https://t.co/6EGEQtqON3

When the WWE camera switched to the little girl crying, fans spotted it immediately, and pretty soon, it became the talking point on Twitter.

-J @jevygurl Rhea got kids crying Rhea got kids crying 😂

A screengrab of a Twitter reaction

Meanwhile, other fans were praising the WWE producer for finding the shot, as it added so much more to the story.

Markin' Out @MarkinOut



#WWE #SDLive #SmackDown Showing that little girl crying was a nice touch to put Rhea over more. Showing that little girl crying was a nice touch to put Rhea over more.#WWE #SDLive #SmackDown

Seth Joseph @SethJoseph95 wwe camera man is evil for putting the camera on that little girl crying at liv losing to rhea LMAO #smackdown wwe camera man is evil for putting the camera on that little girl crying at liv losing to rhea LMAO #smackdown

The Dawgzilla @TheDawgzilla The Producer in the back when he switch to the camera that caught a little girl crying because Rhea beat Liv. #SmackDown The Producer in the back when he switch to the camera that caught a little girl crying because Rhea beat Liv. #SmackDown https://t.co/TCy8XF4oFP

Seth Brooks @SPBITW9 Them cutting to that kid crying in the crowd after Rhea won is fantastic LOL #SmackDown Them cutting to that kid crying in the crowd after Rhea won is fantastic LOL #SmackDown

Whatever the case may be, this only adds to the reputation that Rhea Ripley already has as a heel. She has been on a dominant run as a member of The Judgment Day. She is slated to take on Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 39.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes