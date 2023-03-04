"Holy c**p a little girl was crying! D*mn Rhea" - Twitter reacts to Rhea Ripley reducing a little girl to tears on WWE SmackDown

While Rhea Ripley might be a huge fan-favorite in WWE and has become a top star in the company, she is still an enormous heel to youngsters. Fans saw exactly that on WWE SmackDown, as after she defeated Liv Morgan, she left a younger fan in tears in the crowd. Fans took to Twitter following the incident and sent in their reactions to the young girl crying.
WWE has a long history of having kids upset in the crowd when a heel gets a win. The young girl reacting to The Miz defeating Randy Orton comes to mind when recalling some of the best reactions.
There have been multiple other fan reactions with older fans as well that have shown the effect WWE can have on anyone, including the man shocked at The Undertaker's WrestleMania loss and Brock Lesnar's WWE return.
The moment of Rhea Ripley winning and the fan's immediate reaction after that can be seen right below. Later in the night, Liv Morgan would find the fan and hug her.
When the WWE camera switched to the little girl crying, fans spotted it immediately, and pretty soon, it became the talking point on Twitter.
Meanwhile, other fans were praising the WWE producer for finding the shot, as it added so much more to the story.
Whatever the case may be, this only adds to the reputation that Rhea Ripley already has as a heel. She has been on a dominant run as a member of The Judgment Day. She is slated to take on Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 39.
