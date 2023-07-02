"Holy C**p" - WWE Universe left confused as new Judgment Day member is seemingly revealed following a botch at Money in the Bank

The Judgment Day has teased new WWE members over the past few months, but as of yet, no names have been put forward.

Earlier tonight at Money in the Bank, ring announcer Samantha Irvin announced Bayley to the ring for her ladder match and claimed she was representing The Judgment Day.

This has led to some interesting tweets from fans since Bayley was clearly representing Damage CTRL along with IYO SKY, and it was a small botch, but many now believe that The Role Model could betray her faction and join The Judgment Day.

Of course, at the moment, Bayley is still a member of Damage CTRL and has had no contact with The Judgment Day on WWE TV to set up a storyline.

Katelynn Skies @KatelynnSkies Did she just call Bayley a judgement day member lmaoooo Did she just call Bayley a judgement day member lmaoooo

Will John Kerswell @Glassknees85 @SUPERZOMGBBQ @Dmonic_Del @ScottR93Games



Was it just me or was Bayley introduced as part of the Judgement day?? Was it just me or was Bayley introduced as part of the Judgement day?? @SUPERZOMGBBQ @Dmonic_Del @ScottR93Games Was it just me or was Bayley introduced as part of the Judgement day??

Nanette♊️ @NanouBwa #MITB Bayley Representing the Judgment day WTF how do you F this up She is obviously representing DAMAGE CTRL Bayley Representing the Judgment day WTF how do you F this up She is obviously representing DAMAGE CTRL 😭 #MITB https://t.co/sCVZPqSuaM

maddy @maddyheartscody bayley in the judgement day?!???! bayley in the judgement day?!???!

Ross @RossyWHUFC Bayley joined judgement day holy crap 🤣 #MITB Bayley joined judgement day holy crap 🤣 #MITB

When IYO SKY made her way to the ring several seconds later, she was announced as representing Damage CTRL, which could be why many WWE fans are now choosing to believe that this wasn't an accident.

SirPainInTheTrash @bnannersdad @WWE Are we gonna just ignore that she said Bayley is representing Judgement Day @WWE Are we gonna just ignore that she said Bayley is representing Judgement Day 😂😂😂

Bayley is the main person in Damage CTRL at the moment and the group has been having some issues since Dakota Kai's injury, but it's likely that she would prefer to make things right with her current stable.

Could Bayley be set to join fellow WWE star Rhea Ripley in Judgment Day?

While it was a clear mistake from Samantha Irvin, it could be argued that Bayley could be an interesting addition to The Judgment Day.

If Damage CTRL was to implode sometime in the coming weeks, Bayley could join Finn Balor in the group since the two stars have been close friends for several years.

Bayley and Balor were close throughout their time in NXT, and at the moment, both stars are working as heels on the main roster, so she would be the perfect second female to add.

Currently, it appears that Judgment Day is happy with their ranks, and Bayley has some issues of her own within Damage CTRL, so she should be set to focus on that rather than heading to another stable.

Dakota Kai's recent injury has led to some problems between IYO SKY and Bayley. Still, with many relationships imploding in WWE at the moment, it's unclear if Damage CTRL could be set to follow suit.

Do you think this was a tease or an honest mistake from Samantha Irwin at WWE Money in the Bank? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

