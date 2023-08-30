"HOLY F*CK," "Bro almost got decapitated" - Potentially 'tragic' botch on WWE show leaves fans worried for 25-year-old star's safety

Fans have reacted to a potentially 'tragic' botch involving WWE Superstar Nathan Frazer during the latest episode of NXT.

The Global Heritage Invitational Tournament kicked off this week as Frazer faced Joe Coffey in a Group B encounter. During the match, the 25-year-old was running across the ropes when his neck phased through the top rope by mistake. The incident could have been hazardous as it might have severely hurt Frazer's neck. Luckily, he was able to shrug off the pain and continued the contest.

You can view a clip covering the sequence below:

Expand Tweet

WWE fans across the world were quick to notice the botch. They immediately expressed their concern for the former NXT Heritage Cup Champion.

Check out some of the best responses below:

Expand Tweet

A fan's reaction on Twitter

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The referee quickly reacted to the incident and checked on Frazer. The upstart, fortunately, was able to continue the contest with no apparent signs of injury.

Nathan Frazer also responded to the clip after the show and wrote:

'NEVER.SLOW.DOWN.'

Axiom, Akira Tozawa, Tyler Bate, and Duke Hudson will also participate in the tournament in the coming weeks.

WWE Superstar Nathan Frazer suffers a huge defeat on NXT

Joe Coffey defeated Nathan Frazer during the latest episode of NXT.

WWE announced that the NXT Global Heritage Invitational will take place over the next four weeks. The tournament winner will earn an opportunity at the NXT Heritage Cup Championship against Noam Dar. The Group B encounter between Frazer and Coffey took place this week.

Expand Tweet

The match saw back-and-forth action as both men traded numerous moves. Frazer gained control of the bout when he dropkicked Coffey into the announce desk outside the ring. He then attempted the Phoenix Splash but missed, allowing Coffey to bounce back.

Frazer ultimately fell short against Coffey as the latter executed the All the Best for the Bells to secure the win and score two crucial points. The other match of the tournament tonight was a Group A encounter between Charlie Dempsey and Butch.

The Brawling Brutes member secured the vital win after delivering the Bitter End to his opponent. It will be interesting to see who becomes the number one contender for Noam Dar's NXT Heritage Cup Championship in the coming weeks.

What did you think about the scary incident on this week's NXT? Should Nathan Frazer slow down in the ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE