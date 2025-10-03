"Holy s*it!" Stephanie McMahon gushes about absent female WWE stars' in-ring ability

Stephanie McMahon was recently announced as the first 2026 WWE Hall of Fame inductee, and it seems that, despite no longer being considered an in-ring talent, McMahon has her own thoughts on the current crop of women.During the most recent episode of What's Your Story? with Steph McMahon, she discussed Bianca Belair and her talent for creating her own ring attire. McMahon told fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk about Belair and gushed that she was a phenomenal athlete.&quot;She's a phenomenal athlete, I mean, holy s*it, is she a phenomenal athlete, but she just stands out. And she talks about three in the morning, making her gear and you know, she said it's always last minute,&quot; she said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMcMahon appears to be a huge fan of Bianca Belair, who has been sidelined from WWE due to a finger injury, but could be returning soon.Stephanie McMahon is a 2026 WWE Hall of FamerIt's surprising to be able to write that the headliner for the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame was already revealed in October 2025. McMahon's addition to the class was announced at Wrestlepalooza as WWE enjoyed its move over to ESPN, and it seems that she could be joined by a number of faces next year.The annual Hall of Fame takes place during WrestleMania weekend, but many believe that now that Stephanie McMahon has been announced as the headliner for the class, this could mean that The Rock misses out again.The Rock is someone that WWE fans have been pushing to be inducted into the Hall of Fame for several years. Although he has been part of WrestleMania events, there hasn't been a clear path for him to enter the Hall of Fame.There are many famous names missing from The Hall of Fame, but in the weeks following The Royal Rumble, next year's class will be announced.