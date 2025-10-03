  • home icon
  "Holy s*it!" Stephanie McMahon gushes about absent female WWE stars' in-ring ability

"Holy s*it!" Stephanie McMahon gushes about absent female WWE stars' in-ring ability

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 03, 2025 19:12 GMT
Stephanie McMahon is a huge fan (image via WWE)
Stephanie McMahon is a huge fan (image via WWE.com)

Stephanie McMahon was recently announced as the first 2026 WWE Hall of Fame inductee, and it seems that, despite no longer being considered an in-ring talent, McMahon has her own thoughts on the current crop of women.

During the most recent episode of What's Your Story? with Steph McMahon, she discussed Bianca Belair and her talent for creating her own ring attire. McMahon told fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk about Belair and gushed that she was a phenomenal athlete.

"She's a phenomenal athlete, I mean, holy s*it, is she a phenomenal athlete, but she just stands out. And she talks about three in the morning, making her gear and you know, she said it's always last minute," she said.
McMahon appears to be a huge fan of Bianca Belair, who has been sidelined from WWE due to a finger injury, but could be returning soon.

Stephanie McMahon is a 2026 WWE Hall of Famer

It's surprising to be able to write that the headliner for the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame was already revealed in October 2025. McMahon's addition to the class was announced at Wrestlepalooza as WWE enjoyed its move over to ESPN, and it seems that she could be joined by a number of faces next year.

The annual Hall of Fame takes place during WrestleMania weekend, but many believe that now that Stephanie McMahon has been announced as the headliner for the class, this could mean that The Rock misses out again.

The Rock is someone that WWE fans have been pushing to be inducted into the Hall of Fame for several years. Although he has been part of WrestleMania events, there hasn't been a clear path for him to enter the Hall of Fame.

There are many famous names missing from The Hall of Fame, but in the weeks following The Royal Rumble, next year's class will be announced.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Phillipa Marie
