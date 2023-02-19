Create

"Holy Sh*t, The Beast" - Twitter goes wild as Brock Lesnar attacks a referee against at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

By Shruti Sadbhav
Modified Feb 19, 2023 09:49 IST
Brock Lesnar destroyed WWE referee at Elimination Chamber 2023
Brock Lesnar destroyed WWE referee at Elimination Chamber 2023

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 saw Brock Lesnar force a controversial finish to his match against Bobby Lashley. Fans on Twitter reacted to the finish to the match, with Lesnar decimating the referee.

The two superstars were involved in an intense feud on RAW heading into their third singles battle this weekend. Lesnar and Lashley kickstarted the match on a fierce note as they wasted little time in going for the most brutal weapon in their arsenal.

The All Mighty hit Lesnar with multiple Spears, and The Beast Incarnate responded with several devastating F5s. However, Lashley managed to keep Brock Lesnar in the Hurt Lock, and the latter was evidently struggling.

Brock Lesnar found his way out of the submission maneuver by hitting Lashley with a low blow. The match official immediately called for the bell and awarded the win to Bobby Lashley.

F5 TO REFEREE BY BROCK LESNAR https://t.co/3x0Np2VoHr

An angry Lesnar snapped and attacked the referee. He hit the match official with two F5s, one inside the ring and the other onto the broken table. He also put Lashley through the announcers' desk.

Brock Lesnar's antics overshadowed the controversial finish to the match at Elimination Chamber. WWE fans loved Lesnar's actions in the post-match segment and hailed him for delivering a memorable segment.

Below are some of the best reactions to Brock Lesnar attacking the referee at Elimination Chamber 2023:

Lesnar dismantled everyone in sight
Lesnar dismantled everyone in sight
WWE referees when they see they’re officiating a Brock Lesnar match #WWEChamber https://t.co/lk217aqGVM
brock lesnar always whooping a referee a$$ lmao
Brock Lesnar when he’s disqualified for kicking his opponent in the nuts right in front of the referee https://t.co/CVuyV5gLbd
Take notes, referees...You don't disqualify Brock Lesnar.#WWEChamber
Brock Lesnar when the ref clearly caught him kick Bobby Lashley in the nuts #WWEChamber https://t.co/Ih3FDThhsb
Brock Lesnar not giving a single fuck and delivering an F5 to the referee, Chad Patton was great. 😂 #WWEChamber https://t.co/OjU1IxPf0J
Triple H probably told Brock Lesnar that he's working with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania and Lesnar decided to F5 the referee Chad Patton to get out of it. Ain't no way he's doing that stuff. #WWEChamber
*WWE referees showing up to work*Brock Lesnar: #WWEChamber https://t.co/Zb0qVFIrYe
Brock Lesnar F5’ing the referee twice was so funny to me
Referees whenever they see they're booked for a Brock Lesnar match: https://t.co/KyqwfedVPN
#WWEChamber So Brock Lesnar beats the living frogsnot outta the referee, and all I can think is this: https://t.co/GyltKms2XB
I’m why would the referee come when @BrockLesnar called him over I’m dying with laughter https://t.co/7HgCddq47Z

The latest backstage reports suggest Lesnar's second F5 to the match official was not planned, and the Beast went off script. No further details on the topic have been revealed as of this writing.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...