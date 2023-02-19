"Holy Sh*t, The Beast" - Twitter goes wild as Brock Lesnar attacks a referee against at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 saw Brock Lesnar force a controversial finish to his match against Bobby Lashley. Fans on Twitter reacted to the finish to the match, with Lesnar decimating the referee.
The two superstars were involved in an intense feud on RAW heading into their third singles battle this weekend. Lesnar and Lashley kickstarted the match on a fierce note as they wasted little time in going for the most brutal weapon in their arsenal.
The All Mighty hit Lesnar with multiple Spears, and The Beast Incarnate responded with several devastating F5s. However, Lashley managed to keep Brock Lesnar in the Hurt Lock, and the latter was evidently struggling.
Brock Lesnar found his way out of the submission maneuver by hitting Lashley with a low blow. The match official immediately called for the bell and awarded the win to Bobby Lashley.
An angry Lesnar snapped and attacked the referee. He hit the match official with two F5s, one inside the ring and the other onto the broken table. He also put Lashley through the announcers' desk.
Brock Lesnar's antics overshadowed the controversial finish to the match at Elimination Chamber. WWE fans loved Lesnar's actions in the post-match segment and hailed him for delivering a memorable segment.
Below are some of the best reactions to Brock Lesnar attacking the referee at Elimination Chamber 2023:
The latest backstage reports suggest Lesnar's second F5 to the match official was not planned, and the Beast went off script. No further details on the topic have been revealed as of this writing.
