"Hope we don't find you in a lost dog ad" - WWE SmackDown star takes shot at Damage CTRL member

Damage CTRL has made a lot of enemies since they debuted on July 30, 2022, at SummerSlam. One of them was a top WWE SmackDown star, who took a shot at Bayley on social media.

After weeks of turmoil, it seems like everything is good again within Damage CTRL. Bayley helped Asuka defeat Charlotte Flair last week and was instrumental in the reformed Kabuki Warriors' victory on Friday against Zelina Vega and Michin Mia Yim.

Despite the defeat, Vega declared on X that she'd win the WWE Women's Championship from Iyo Sky no matter what.

"I'm gonna take that title from you," Vega wrote. "One way or another. Remember this tweet."

Bayley responded to Zelina Vega's confident remarks with a few laughing emojis, which struck a nerve. Vega went all out on the three-time Women's Champion with a savage reply:

"Aww look! It's DooDoo Patrol… err.. Damage Control's lapdog! It speaks! Good grrrrl! Hope we don’t find you in a lost dog ad anytime soon."

Ever since Kairi Sane and Asuka joined the group, Bayley's place has been in question. However, the results in the past two weeks seem to have cooled off any problems within the ranks of the stable.

Damage CTRL plans to take over WWE

In a backstage vignette this past Friday on SmackDown, Damage CTRL declared their plans to take over WWE. Bayley announced that the Kabuki Warriors are going after the Women's Tag Team Championships currently held by Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

Bayley also announced her entry to the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match. She plans on winning it and earning a shot a Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship.

With Charlotte Flair's injury, it seems like there's no stopping the group of Bayley, Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, Asuka and Dakota Kai.

