"Hope he manages to put him away" - Former SmackDown Star comments on Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 (Exclusive)

Conor McGregor is all set to complete his trilogy of fights against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, scheduled to take place on July 10. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have one win apiece in their intense rivalry, which began with their first bout at UFC 178 in September 2014.

Predictions for the highly-anticipated fight have been pouring in from all corners. During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Killian Dain (a.k.a. Big Damo) shared his thoughts on the upcoming clash.

Big Damo is a longtime Conor McGregor fan who recalled watching his fellow Irishman back when he was an untested UFC rookie. Big Damo added that there was a time when people were unsure if Conor McGregor could even beat Dennis Siver.

Let's hope he does it for Ireland yet again: Big Damo wants Conor McGregor to win

'The Notorious' has since knocked out credible world champions and even managed to get Floyd Mayweather out of retirement for a massive payday in boxing. Big Damo added that Conor McGregor could never be counted out despite the former UFC double champion's recent struggles.

The former SmackDown Superstar backed his fellow countryman to pick up the win and complete the trilogy with Dustin Poirier on a high note for Ireland:

"It's really hard to count against Conor, to be honest. I remember I've been a fan of his for a very long time. When Conor's rise really started, we weren't sure he'd even get past Dennis Siver. So, this is like nearly ten years ago (laughs) and so then, like, when it got to the point where he was fighting Floyd Mayweather and whatever else, you're just like, you can't really count against him. He has had a few knocks recently, but if he can get, this is the third fight against Poirier, so let's hope he manages to put him away because the first fight they had was incredible, and it really announced Conor to the world, really, it showed how legit he was. Very excited for the weekend and let's hope he does it for Ireland yet again," Big Damo stated.

Thank you Team! For all your dedicated work!

This Saturday we shine! pic.twitter.com/HPWrhjSfkV — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 7, 2021

Conor McGregor last faced Poirier at UFC 257 in January earlier this year and suffered a stunning second-round TKO loss. The outspoken UFC megastar will be looking to close out his rivalry with 'The Diamond' with a statement victory.

Who are you putting your money on, McGregor or Poirier? Jolt down your predictions in the comments section.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything WWE

Edited by Jack Cunningham