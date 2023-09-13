WWE Superstar Omos has opened up about his relationship with The Undertaker, describing the latter as a father figure.

The Nigerian Giant was last seen at SummerSlam= as an entrant in the Slim Jim Battle Royal, which LA Knight won. It took several people to eliminate Omos from the match. Despite his size, he's had good matches with the likes of Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, and Brock Lesnar.

Speaking to Steve Fall of Ten Count in a recent interview, Omos commented on Undertaker praising him. He claimed to be fortunate to receive such praise from the legend.

“I’ve been very, very fortunate that someone that I hold in very high regard in The Undertaker has showered me with such praise. I don’t take that very lightly because I know what that means, and I know what he sees for me. I just hope that I can live up to the expectations he’s setting up for me, and hopefully, I can make him proud because Undertaker is like my wrestling dad," said Omos.

Omos comments on whether The Phenom has spanked him:

“Lucky for me, I haven’t done anything that would warrant any spanking as it pertains to wrestling,” Omos added. (H/T WrestleZone)

The Undertaker has faced many giants during his WWE career

The Deadman has had a lengthy career in WWE, and during his active days, he's shared the ring with many superstars. This includes giants such as Giant Gonzelez, Kane, The Great Khali, Mark Henry, and Big Show.

The Undertaker knows what it's like to go into battle with wrestlers much bigger than him and still come out victorious.

He'll undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots. Undertaker's last match was at WrestleMania 36, where he took on AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match.

What's your favorite moment of Undertaker's career? Sound off in the comments below!

