"Hopefully soon"- Former WWE Superstar teases match with Aleister Black

Former WWE Superstar Westin Blake has teased a match with Aleister Black sometime in the future in his latest tweet.

Aleister Black, also known as Tommy End, was a performer that fans were quite sure would become a top star on the WWE roster. His dark persona reminded many fans of The Undertaker, and his future as a WWE Superstar looked bright when he was in NXT.

Unfortunately, things didn't work out as many had hoped, and Aleister Black is no longer a WWE employee. His release was one of the most shocking news stories in the pro wrestling world in 2021. Black recently responded to a tweet by Sportskeeda Wrestling, which highlighted Riju Dasgupta's interview with Westin Blake, another superstar who was recently let go by WWE.

Blake told Riju that he hopes to face Aleister Black somewhere down the road. Black responded to the comment and heaped major praise on Blake. The former Forgotten Sons member replied to Black's tweet and teased an epic showdown in the near future.

"I hold @TheWestinBlake in very high regard," wrote Black. "One of the most underutilized guys I have ever seen in these modern times. From his selling to his approach this dude ticks so many boxes. Also since day one a legit friendly and good human. So let me know where and when my man."

"I had to elevate my game every time i was in the ring with you," Blake responded. "Hopefully soon, we will be staring at each other from across the ring again."

I had to elevate my game every time i was in the ring with you.

Aleister Black would be a major asset for any promotion that signs him

Aleister Black and Kevin Owens in WWE

Aleister Black was certainly not used to his fullest potential during his time with WWE. He was on hiatus for the better part of 2021, and he finally returned to SmackDown with a new gimmick. Black kicked off a feud with fan-favorite Big E, but he then shockingly released before the duo face off in a buzzworthy match.

Aleister Black and Westin Blake are both incredible workers, and they'll surely land on their feet following the end of their WWE careers. Where do you want to see these two former WWE Superstars go? Sound off!

