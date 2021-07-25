"Better than The Shield vs. Evolution" - Former WWE star makes bold kickoff show match claim

Dylan Postl (a.k.a. Hornswoggle) believes his WeeLC match against El Torito at WWE Extreme Rules 2014 was better than The Shield vs. Evolution.

El Torito and Hornswoggle (both 4ft 5in) competed in a modified version of a TLC match on the pay-per-view kickoff show. Given both superstars’ heights, WWE allowed them to use mini tables, ladders, and chairs. The match also featured three mini commentators, known as Micro Cole, Wee BL, and Jerry Smaller.

Speaking on the Such Good Shoot podcast, Hornswoggle recalled how the WWE WeeLC match surpassed everyone’s expectations.

“It was viewed as a joke,” Hornswoggle said. “And in New Jersey, which is the second biggest heel crowd in the country behind Chicago, they should have booed us out of the building. We had them on their feet. And I said in an interview that wasn't taken very well, I said that was the match of the pay-per-view. It was. It was better than The Shield versus Evolution in the main event.”

The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins) defeated Evolution (Batista, Randy Orton, and Triple H) later in the night. The 20-minute match ended with Reigns hitting a spear on Batista to pick up the win for The Shield.

Hornswoggle on WWE fans’ reaction to the WeeLC match

Hornswoggle hitting a splash on El Torito

El Torito defeated Hornswoggle in a match lasting 10 minutes and 55 seconds. Los Matadores (Diego and Fernando) accompanied El Torito, while 3MB (Drew McIntyre, Heath Slater, and Jinder Mahal) were at ringside to support Hornswoggle.

Hornswoggle believes the crowd was “blown away” because they expected the WeeLC match to be viewed as a joke.

“It's one of those things where if you go into it, literally like the crowd did, like, ‘This is gonna be a joke,’” Hornswoggle added. “You're blown away. I knew, I just knew that we were going to do something really cool. I mean, that's the most talked-about match in my life, and I'm totally okay with it.”

Hornswoggle and El Torito competed in a Hair vs. Mask rematch at the following month’s WWE Payback pay-per-view. El Torito picked up the victory once again to end their memorable rivalry at back-to-back kickoff shows.

