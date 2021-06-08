Hornswoggle gives backstage details of how he was revealed as Vince McMahon's 'son'

Former WWE Superstar Dylan Postl, formerly known as Hornswoggle, recently opened up about the storyline where he was revealed as Vince McMahon's son. Hornswoggle said that he only found out about the angle at the last moment.

On James' Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Hornswoggle opened up about when he found out he would be revealed as Vince McMahon's son.

The former WWE star said he was informed by Bruce Prichard about it only hours before the show began. He revealed that his phone was taken away from him and he was immediately told to hide under the ring.

"Bruce Prichard told me at 3:30 that afternoon. He told me at 3:30. He goes, 'I need your phone,' and I go, 'No.' He says, 'Please give me your phone, you're going to like what happens after.' Okay. I gave him my phone and he goes, 'You're the son,' and I go 'What?' He says 'You're the son. You're being revealed tonight as the son. We need to sneak you under the ring right now.' This was at 3:30 in the afternoon and the show didn't start till 8. 'You're going to hide under there. I'll bring you your great bag under there, you'll change under there and you're off to the races,'" said Hornswoggle.

Hornswoggle revealed that he requested Prichard to let him send one text message where he asked his father to bring his grandpa along for the show, which was in his hometown.

"I said, 'Alright but can I text one person, you can watch me send the text. I want to text my dad just to come to the show tonight with my grandpa.' I said, 'Hey dad, could you please bring grandpa to the show tonight? It's going to be a really special night' and that's all I said. It was the coolest thing ever. It was in my home town. It was just awesome," Hornswoggle added.

A quick look at Hornswoggle's WWE career

Hornswoggle is a former Cruiserweight Champion

Hornswoggle made his WWE debut in 2006 as Finlay's partner and a leprechaun. This eventually led to Hornswoggle being revealed as Vince McMahon's illegitimate son the following year.

At one point, he even wrestled his "father" Mr. McMahon inside a steel cage. It was later revealed in the storyline that he was Finlay's son.

September 10th 2007, RAW. It was revealed that Vince McMahon's illegitimate son was Hornswoggle. @wwehornswoggle #WWE pic.twitter.com/20n6tIpKPY — WWE Today In History 🌐 (@WWE__History) September 10, 2015

Hornswoggle was a part of several memorable storylines during his near-decade-long run, including with DX, the anonymous GM, and the WEELC. He is also a former Cruiserweight Champion.

