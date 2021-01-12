Hornswoggle reveals scrapped plans for his return at WWE Backlash 2020 

Former WWE Superstar and Cruiserweight Champion Hornswoggle is one of the most entertaining and hilarious characters in the company's history. While speaking to Comic Book, Hornswoggle revealed that there were plans for him to return at WWE Backlash 2020.

Hornswoggle revealed that WWE flew him to the Performance Center to film a segment in the cinematic match between Viking Raiders and Street Profits at Backlash 2020. However, the spot never got filmed as they ran out of time.

“‘No one knows this because it never aired, but I was flown to the Performance Center to film a segment on Backlash during the Street Profit and Viking Raiders match that just never made it to air. It’s just we just never got to film it because we ran out of time and the weather was not in our favor. It just started sideways raining out, so we didn’t get to shoot any of that segment.’"

What is Hornswoggle up to these days?

Hornswoggle, now known as Swoggle, has been appearing for multiple promotions in the last couple of years. Hornswoggle appeared during the women's 2019 Royal Rumble match and chased Zelina Vega. Before that, he was also part of the Greatest Royal Rumble match in 2018.

In November 2020, he made a cameo on an episode of AEW Dynamite during The Inner Circle's trip to Las Vegas. One week after that, he appeared on IMPACT Wrestling as 'AJ Swoggle', The Weenomenal One - a parody of WWE Superstar AJ Styles and defeated Ethan Page.