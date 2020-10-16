The New Day's Big E is regarded as one of the strongest in the business, and the one-time NXT Champion can go head-to-head with most WWE Superstars in the ring. Big E, like the rest of New Day, are loved by the WWE Universe as they are funny and supremely entertaining.

But, even Big E, who is perhaps one of the most lovable Superstars on the WWE roster can lose his cool, as former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle once found out.

Big E hit Hornswoggle so hard that he flew in the air

Hornswoggle was a recent guest on The New Day's Feel The Power podcast, where the former WWE Superstar spoke to the WWE trio about numerous things.

A hilarious incident that Hornswoggle narrated happened backstage, where Big E shoved Hornswoggle after the WWE Cruiserweight Champion pushed Big E's buttons far too many times. Hornswoggle admitted that he had annoyed The New Day star constantly, and Big E eventually snapped.

He kicked Hornswoggle and the former WWE Superstar went flying in the air and landed about 10 feet forward.

"Big E finally had enough, and as we were walking to the venue, I'm walking, and I always had a huge backpack. A huge backpack because I would have my electronics, my laptop, my phone stuff, and whatever. It was always my electronic backpack and it was always pretty heavy. I'm walking with my gear bag and my backpack on, and out of nowhere, for no reason, E kicks me extremely hard with full force. Kicks me in the backpack. I fly about 10 feet forward and I hit my face. The backpack comes up and hits me in the back of my head." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Hornswoggle said that Big E did not apologise for kicking him, or even for damaging his laptop. Kofi Kingston later told Hornswoggle that he had pushed Big E too far and The New Day star snapped.

The former WWE Superstar said that he later found out that his laptop, which was in the bag, had cracked which he found out when he wanted to send an email to his son.