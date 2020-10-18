Hornswoggle on what the original plan was for Anonymous RAW GM reveal

The Anonymous RAW General Manager, eventually revealed to be Hornswoggle, was a mysterious figure who supervised the red brand from June 21st, 2010 to July 18th, 2011. Most of the time, the Anonymous General Manager used to send instructions to a laptop via emails, which were then read aloud by commentator Michael Cole.

After months of speculation, Hornswoggle was revealed to have been the anonymous GM of RAW all along on July 9th, 2012. It was a special episode in which all former GMs of Monday Night RAW were invited ahead of RAW's 1000th episode.

Even though the revelation of Hornswoggle as the Anonymous RAW GM was not well-received by most of the WWE Universe, it is often talked about to this very day due to its silly nature. Hornswoggle revealed that WWE had something different planned along with the reveal, but it was nixed.

Hornswoggle was supposed to change his accent

Hornswoggle recently appeared as a guest on The New Day's Feel The Power Podcast, where he talked about various things with Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E.

There, the former WWE Superstar revealed that the original plan was for him to have a New Jersey accent.

"They called me the Saturday before RAW and they said, 'Hey, you're going to be revealed Monday as the Anonymous General Manager. They said, 'Can you do a Jersey accent?' and I proceed to say, 'I don't think so - I don't know. I can try.' The only thing I can think of for a Jersey accent was the baby on Roger Rabbit, because he had that weird mafia thing. So I just kept watching that scene over and over at home." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Hornswoggle added that the plan was canceled as he was not able to pull it off. He said he was practicing to speak in the Jersey accent backstage when a WWE writer approached him to inform that the plan was scrapped. Instead, Hornswoggle would be revealed by Jerry Lawler as the anonymous RAW GM and then the former would attack Lawler.