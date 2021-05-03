Hornswoggle takes jibe at former US Champion

Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle took a cheeky shot at Zack Ryder in his latest tweet.

Zack Ryder and Hornswoggle are both quite active on Twitter. Ryder recently shared an interesting moment from Hornswoggle's time in WWE that the latter would certainly love to forget. The time in question was when WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Hornswoggle were involved in an "illegitimate son" angle.

Vince McMahon attempted to force Hornswoggle to join the "Kiss My A**" club on an episode of WWE RAW. However, Finlay came out for the save at the very last moment to prevent that from happening.

Ryder posted a photo highlighting the exact moment Hornswoggle was almost on the verge of joining the club and asked his fans to caption the picture. The tweet received a response from Hornswoggle himself who decided to take an amusing jibe at Ryder:

“Still better than getting pushed off the stage in a wheelchair”

Check out the exchange HERE. You can also read Hornswoggle's response in the screengrab below:

Hornswoggle's response to Zack Ryder

Hornswoggle had quite an interesting WWE stint

Hornswoggle was initially used as Finlay's sidekick and could be seen helping him win matches on various occasions. The duo kicked off a feud with Vince McMahon during the "illegitimate son" angle. During this time, the WWE Chairman did everything in his power to teach Hornswoggle a lesson.

This included putting Hornswoggle in a match against The Great Khali at Survivor Series 2007. The match was won by Khali via DQ following an attack by Finlay.

Vince took on Hornswoggle in a Steel Cage match on RAW on the road to WrestleMania 24 in 2008. McMahon eventually left the ring, leaving JBL to brutally beat Hornswoggle up as a helpless Finlay watched. It led to a Belfast Brawl at WrestleMania that was won by JBL.

The moment that Hornswoggle referenced in his tweet saw Kane pushing Zack Ryder off the entrance stage while he was in a wheelchair. The angle did absolutely nothing to put Ryder over in front of the WWE Universe. Ryder lost the rest of his steam at WrestleMania 28 after he was attacked by Eve Torres with a low blow.

Ryder had put himself over via his YouTube show named "Z! True Long Island Story" in 2011. At the time, fans wanted WWE to give him a major push. His involvement in the feud between John Cena and Kane destroyed Ryder's credibility beyond repair.

Zack Ryder never got the main event push that many among the WWE Universe wanted for him.