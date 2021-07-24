Hornswoggle on WWE canceling his drastic character change

Dylan Postl (a.k.a. Hornswoggle) believes he should have been given a more prominent role on WWE television after he became the Anonymous RAW General Manager.

Between June 2010 and July 2011, an unknown authority figure controlled RAW by sending emails to a laptop at ringside. In July 2012, Hornswoggle was revealed to be the mystery person behind the Anonymous RAW General Manager persona.

Speaking on the Such Good Shoot podcast, Hornswoggle said the storyline was supposed to result in a heel turn and drastic character change. However, neither of those things came to fruition.

“The GM [General Manager] stuff, I found out the Friday before,” Hornswoggle said. “It was supposed to be so much bigger than it was. It was supposed to be this big heel turn for me, talking character, [we] joked about [becoming] Big Nick from Jersey, because I was supposed to be essentially like, almost like a mob boss from New Jersey that could talk the whole time.

“And just taking advantage of children and their stupid parents that just believed I was a child myself, and it didn't pan out that way. They did nothing with it. Literally. It's like one of the biggest dropped balls in WWE.”

Hornswoggle defends the Anonymous RAW General Manager gimmick

WWE fans often booed when commentator Michael Cole read out emails from the Anonymous RAW General Manager.

Hornswoggle said WWE’s decision-makers wanted the crowd to react negatively toward the authority figure’s announcements. He also remembered the time that Edge destroyed the GM’s laptop after his victory over John Cena on RAW in 2010 was reversed.

“To me, everyone, people hated it, because it was annoying, but that was the point of it,” Hornswoggle added. “The point of it was to be annoying. That's why I loved it. Because this is the reaction it’s supposed to get. [It featured at] WrestleMania… it's the best. Edge fought the laptop!”

The Anonymous RAW General Manager briefly returned to WWE television in late 2014 before The Authority gained control of the show again.

