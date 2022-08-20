"Hottest thing in the business; Brock Lesnar from Wish" -- WWE fans divided over Ronda Rousey being arrested on SmackDown

Ronda Rousey returned to WWE SmackDown tonight and decided to hijack the show. The former women's champion was banned from WWE and fined an undisclosed amount after attacking the match official at SummerSlam. Rousey insisted that her ban be lifted, and she had violence on her mind.

She demanded Adam Pearce come out and the WWE authority figure obliged, albeit with security. He refused to give in to her demands and tried to have her removed from the ring. Rousey tore through everyone, before making her way up the ramp only to be confronted by two police officers.

The cops soon arrested Ronda Rousey while the crowd cheered for the heel. Many wanted her to attack Pearce and the police officers in the arena, but the former champion left after a little trash talking.

Twitter loved Rousey's booking on SmackDown, and many hailed her new gimmick as her the best version of her on-screen character. However, a few others weren't impressed with the segment. Here are some of the best fan reactions from the segment:

darkershadow @darkershadow78 @WWE @RondaRousey Ronda as a heel is best for buisness @WWE @RondaRousey Ronda as a heel is best for buisness

BackOnThe_GRID @BackOnThe_GRID @WWE



Overrated. Overhyped. Can't cut a promo. Can't work a passable match. Only in the spot she is because of who she is. "Baddest woman on the planet"? Oh please @RondaRousey Yawn. I need ronda on my TV screen like I need a headache.Overrated. Overhyped. Can't cut a promo. Can't work a passable match. Only in the spot she is because of who she is. "Baddest woman on the planet"? Oh please @WWE @RondaRousey Yawn. I need ronda on my TV screen like I need a headache.Overrated. Overhyped. Can't cut a promo. Can't work a passable match. Only in the spot she is because of who she is. "Baddest woman on the planet"? Oh please

