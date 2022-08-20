Create

"Hottest thing in the business; Brock Lesnar from Wish" -- WWE fans divided over Ronda Rousey being arrested on SmackDown

Ronda Rousey was arrested on SmackDown tonight and fans have had their say
Shruti Sadbhav
Shruti Sadbhav
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Aug 20, 2022 07:53 AM IST

Ronda Rousey returned to WWE SmackDown tonight and decided to hijack the show. The former women's champion was banned from WWE and fined an undisclosed amount after attacking the match official at SummerSlam. Rousey insisted that her ban be lifted, and she had violence on her mind.

She demanded Adam Pearce come out and the WWE authority figure obliged, albeit with security. He refused to give in to her demands and tried to have her removed from the ring. Rousey tore through everyone, before making her way up the ramp only to be confronted by two police officers.

The cops soon arrested Ronda Rousey while the crowd cheered for the heel. Many wanted her to attack Pearce and the police officers in the arena, but the former champion left after a little trash talking.

Twitter loved Rousey's booking on SmackDown, and many hailed her new gimmick as her the best version of her on-screen character. However, a few others weren't impressed with the segment. Here are some of the best fan reactions from the segment:

THIS is the @RondaRousey we should've seen from the beginning - would've been the hottest thing in the business by now. #SmackDown
@WWE @RondaRousey @WWERomanReigns She should have listen to Shayna Baszler https://t.co/svowYqR9RD
@WWE @RondaRousey https://t.co/ZXalj5eD1i
LOL! @RondaRousey just had her #OnPatrolLive moment on @WWE Smackdown. #Smackdown #OPLive https://t.co/GwyzCdsSEA
Anybody else recognize this angle with @RondaRousey or was that just me?#SmackDown https://t.co/NnGrEvwvEJ
@WWE @RondaRousey @WWERomanReigns Pierce’s security he sent for Ronda https://t.co/t2VhzRSmAB
@WWE @RondaRousey Ronda as a heel is best for buisness
Ronda Rousey 😂Brock Lesnar from wish #Smackdown https://t.co/6kvkjmbbt7
@WWE @RondaRousey Yawn. I need ronda on my TV screen like I need a headache.Overrated. Overhyped. Can't cut a promo. Can't work a passable match. Only in the spot she is because of who she is. "Baddest woman on the planet"? Oh please
Dont know why I got “Harry from Home Alone” vibes when @RondaRousey stared back at @ScrapDaddyAP from the back of the cop car. 😂 #Smackdown #RondaRousey https://t.co/juH5N3ia6i

What did you think of Ronda Rousey's arrest on SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

