House of Black member Buddy Matthews sends out a heartfelt message to real-life girlfriend Rhea Ripley on social media

AEW star and House of Black member Buddy Matthews sent out a message of appreciation to his real-life girlfriend Rhea Ripley.

On last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Eradicator defended her Women's World Championship against Natalya in a singles match. Despite having the upper hand initially, Nattie lost the match after Rhea hit her with a Riptide to pick up the win.

Taking to social media, The Eradicator's real-life boyfriend and AEW star, Buddy Matthews, sent out a heartfelt message to the former as he mentioned how he has found his best friend and gym partner in the form of Ripley.

He wrote:

"Appreciation Picture! It took us to travel around the world to find each other- but found a best friend and partner in crime....& gym partner"

Check out a screenshot of Matthews' Instagram story below:

SmackRAW @SmackRAWsr Buddy Matthew's heartfelt message to his girlfriend, Rhea Ripley. Buddy Matthew's heartfelt message to his girlfriend, Rhea Ripley. https://t.co/bFadqrlocs

Natalya shared her honest opinion on her recent match against Rhea Ripley

WWE Superstar Natalya shared her honest opinion on her recent match against Rhea Ripley on RAW.

Following the match, Nattie spoke to the Busted Open Radio and mentioned how confident she was ahead of the match with The Judgment Day member.

The Queen of Hearts further added that although she felt low at one point, she went to the match with confidence, and despite losing against Ripley, she was happy about her performance.

Nattie detailed:

"I went from going into the match like, 'Okay I can do this, I think I can do this,' because like I said – and I'm being open and honest about my confidence being rocked since Night of Champions – I just felt at a low point. I went into that match on Monday with unsteady confidence, and I came out of it like, 'Yes, I am one of the best woman wrestlers on the planet and I can still hang at this level'."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Natalya and Rhea Ripley.

