How Alexa Bliss responded when WWE pitched The Fiend storyline

Alexa Bliss recently revealed her reaction to being presented with The Fiend storyline by WWE's writers.

Alexa Bliss was possessed by The Fiend last year on SmackDown and she hasn't been the same ever since. Bliss's transition from The Goddess to a sinister entity similar to The Fiend was certainly an interesting one.

The former RAW Women's Champion talked about her angle with The Fiend in her conversation with Mike Jones. Here's what Alexa Bliss had to say:

"My whole thing is whenever I'm talking to the writers or going over anything that we're gonna do I tell them... I say, 'If I don't believe in it, people aren't going to believe what I'm saying.' So I have to fully dive in. And as soon as I was told that I was going to be with Bray for a little bit now, I was like, "Okay, here we go!'"

Alexa Bliss and The Fiend have arguably been the best thing about WWE

The Fiend attacked Alexa Bliss on the July 31, 2020, episode of SmackDown to the absolute horror of the WWE Universe. Bliss steadily transformed into an evil entity and began using The Fiend's Sister Abigail finisher.

Alexa Bliss and The Fiend were drafted to RAW in late 2020 and the duo soon kicked off a feud with Randy Orton. The Viper defeated The Fiend in a Firefly Inferno match at TLC 2020 and proceeded to burn him alive. Bliss vowed to exact revenge on Orton and began teasing the return of The Fiend.

The Fiend finally returned at WWE Fastlane 2021 and helped Alexa Bliss pick up a win over Orton. The Fiend and Orton are set to clash at WrestleMania 37 and it would certainly be interesting to see what role Alexa Bliss plays at The Show of Shows.

