How Arn Anderson reacted when WWE released him

Arn Anderson has revealed that he was happy when he received a phone call to inform him about his release from WWE.

After 18 years working as a WWE producer, Arn Anderson was let go by Vince McMahon’s company in February 2019. Wrestling Inc. reported that the Hall of Famer allowed an intoxicated Alicia Fox to perform at a live event, which is what led to his release. However, the man himself has never confirmed or denied that rumor.

Speaking on this week’s ARN podcast, Arn Anderson recalled the conversation that he had with his wife after he was fired.

“I got the call and I hung up the phone maybe three minutes before she walked in the door, and apparently I had, I don’t know what look I had outwardly. Inwardly, I was doing jumping jacks with a half twist. She said, ‘What’s wrong?’ I said, ‘I just got canned.’ And she went, ‘What?’ I said, ‘Yes.’

“She said, ‘Well, are you okay?’ I said, ‘Never better.’ It was literally like 500 pounds had just been lifted off my shoulder. I looked at her and said, and pointed towards the couch, I said, ‘I will be sitting right there this coming Monday.’”

Snuggle up with a brand new edition of #AskArn available now wherever you find your podcasts. pic.twitter.com/fwXXeg2MSi — Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) February 2, 2021

Arn Anderson added that most people would enter panic mode if they unexpectedly lost their job. In Anderson’s case, he was “absolutely thrilled” to leave WWE because he had been smart with his money to prepare for retirement.

Arn Anderson since leaving WWE

Arn Anderson now works for AEW

In August 2019, Arn Anderson made his first appearance in AEW at the All Out pay-per-view. He officially signed with the company in December 2019 as Cody Rhodes' personal advisor and coach.

Advertisement

Arn Anderson has also started his own podcast, ARN, with Conrad Thompson since leaving WWE.

Please credit ARN and give a H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.