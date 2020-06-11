How Bianca Belair has played incredible supporting role backstage in WWE revealed

Bianca Belair has now made herself a vital part of the backstage in WWE.

With Bianca Belair helping The Street Profits and others, it looks like there is a lot of good will surrounding her.

Bianca Belair; Charlotte Flair with a Boston Crab on Bianca Belair on WWE NXT

Bianca Belair has always been one of the more impressive Superstars on the WWE NXT roster. Ever since she first arrived on the scene, her power, agility, unique charisma, and her special hair which she used as a weapon has impressed the WWE Universe. Recently, her appearances have been more limited and while it appeared that she was making a move to the main roster, plans seem to be static for the time being.

Despite not appearing on WWE television regularly, Bianca Belair has actually been an extremely big part of the regular shows, where she has played a role from backstage in WWE. Montez Ford was recently on WWE's The Bump, where he revealed how vital a role Bianca Belair plays behind the scenes.

Bianca Belair helping outside the ring backstage in WWE

While Bianca Belair has not really been seen in the ring for a while now, her last few appearances on WWE RAW were really positive. It appears, that despite not really being a huge part of the in-ring storylines at the moment, Belair has been supporting Street Profits a lot from a separate role backstage.

Montez Ford revealed that Bianca Belair was the one who helped make the gear that they were using when they were on-screen for the feud that the Street Profits has with The Viking Raiders.

"I just like the fact that with everything going on with us, it's like her being there with us with her gear. So it's cool! She just adds a different thing each time. She had the golf pants, she made also the bowling shirts. Pretty much everything we put on to do these segments, she put her expertise on."

When your Husband wants to buy some $79.95 golf pants but remembers he is married to the #ESTofWWE BIANCA BELAIR...



I got you babe.

Always & Forever.

Even in your floral print golf pants 😍#StreetProfits



...He about to be having me make him pants everyday now 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/e04PWkfqGO — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) May 26, 2020

Ford went on to add that it was not only for The Street Profits but for other NXT talents as well. Bianca Belair has apparently become a vital part of the WWE shows backstage and helps quite a few Superstars by simply adding to their gear.

"She did Danny Burch's and Oney Lorcan's flag that they have on their gear. When she gets time she fits people in and hooks them up."

With that being said, it would also be quite interesting to see what Bianca Belair can do in the ring on the main roster.

Just give me the spotlight...

I’M👏🏾READY👏🏾TO👏🏾SHINE👏🏾 https://t.co/Oz7x8Hxs8O — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) June 10, 2020

While it appears that WWE has kept her off-screen while they still develop plans, when she finally appears, the entire Women's division could be facing a huge challenge.