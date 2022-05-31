Details on how Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt's WWE releases affected the locker room

Big Damo, formerly known as Killian Dain, has explained how WWE Superstars reacted to Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt’s surprise exits.

Strowman (real name Adam Scherr) received his release on June 2, 2021 after eight years in WWE. On July 31, 2021, Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) was also let go by WWE, ending his 12-year association with the company.

Damo revealed on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast that nobody felt safe following the departures of two main-eventers.

“I think once they let go of Bray and Braun, every single person on that roster was like, ‘Yeah, all bets are off now,’” Damo said. “The year before that, there was a little period where I wasn’t on TV at all. COVID had just started, I was struggling for TV time. I think a lot of people were, actually, because they [WWE] were struggling to know how to put TV together.” [57:33-57:56]

WWE released Damo on June 25, 2021, three weeks after Strowman’s exit was confirmed. The Northern Irishman spent five years in WWE and is best known for his time in the SAnitY faction.

Unlike Bray Wyatt, Big Damo featured on TV when WWE released him

Although Bray Wyatt’s departure was surprising, the two-time Universal Champion did not appear on television for three months before the news was announced. Damo, by contrast, regularly appeared on NXT, as he was involved in a storyline with Drake Maverick.

At the time of his release, the 37-year-old was preparing to appear in another televised segment with Maverick.

“When I got released, I was in the PC [Performance Center], I was training some of the younger talent,” Damo continued. “I’d just been told by Terry Taylor that we’ve got this gimmick, me and Drake Maverick are doing this thing on Tuesday, and it was quite a cool gimmick. I was like, ‘That’s kinda cool, looking forward to it,’ and then you get released and you’re like, ‘Oh s***.’” [58:13-58:28]

Damo has wrestled regularly around Europe and the United States since his WWE release. One of his most notable matches ended in defeat against Shawn Spears on a recent episode of AEW Rampage.

