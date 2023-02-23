"How come we’re not doing something with this guy?" - Former WWE Superstar claims Vince McMahon wanted to push him

Prior to leaving his role as head of creative, Vince McMahon was in charge of WWE's storylines for well over 30 years. One star who almost got full backing from the boss was Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder).

Before leaving WWE in 2020, Cardona was signed to the company for 15 years, and despite never winning a World Championship, the Long Island native had a strong line of support from a hardcore section of the fanbase.

During a recent interview on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Cardona said that he was once hand-picked by Mr. McMahon himself in regards to a possible push.

"Vince was sitting in his office eating his steak and he looked up and I was on [Superstars] and he went, ‘How come we’re not doing something with this guy?'" H/T (EWrestlingNews)

Matt Cardona's arguably best moment in WWE took place at WrestleMania 32 in 2016, where he outlasted six other superstars to win the Intercontinental Championship in a ladder match.

Is Vince McMahon back as head of WWE creative?

Last July, the 77-year-old had to step down from his creative duties as his son-in-law Triple H took over, however, the start of 2023 saw Vince return as chairman of the board and many now believe he will return to his role as head booker.

According to a recent report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, a performer currently working for World Wrestling Entertainment seems certain that Vince McMahon is back in his previous role.

"This week, a WWE talent reached out and told me they believed Vince McMahon was back in creative." reported Sapp.

It could be argued that since Vince stepped down as head of creative last year, the overall quality of both RAW and SmackDown has improved greatly under the leadership of Triple H.

