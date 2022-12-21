Despite his polarizing status, The Miz is undoubtedly one of the most successful stars in WWE history. One young star who many feel is the next version of the Awesome One is Grayson Waller.

Much like the RAW star, The Australian has created a name for himself in WWE's third brand, NXT, as an arrogant loudmouth who uses various underhanded tactics to win. During a recent episode of NXT, Waller was compared to The Awesome One by Apollo Crews.

Speaking on After The Bell, Waller said he is more than happy to be compared to Miz, given his many achievements in WWE.

"I laughed because how is being compared to The Miz a bad thing?" Waller said. "He main-evented WrestleMania, he's on 'Raw' every single week and he steals the show. He's always doing something. He's doing media appearances; everybody knows who The Miz is, and he has a reality show. Why would I take offense to someone saying I'm The Miz? If I'm The Miz, hell yeah, that's awesome for me, that means my career is going really well, lad." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Having wrestled for the company for nearly 20 years, The most must-see superstar in WWE history is the only star to become a two-time grand slam champion, meaning he has captured more than one world title, tag belt, and US or Intercontinental Championship.

The Miz praises Grayson Waller

Despite showcasing a rather selfish persona on TV, the former WWE Champion is happy to dish out compliments when he sees fit.

During a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, the 42-year-old star was asked about the comparisons between him and Grayson Waller.

"I look at Grayson Waller as an originator. I don’t see the comparisons between myself and him. He’s his own character, he’s his own person. He’s confident, he’s agile, athletic, he’s everything you want in a main event WWE Superstar. I think he’s doing exactly what he needs to do to propel himself to even bigger superstardom." (H/T Fightful)

Grayson Waller may soon be one win away from making history as he is the current number-one contender for Bron Breakker's NXT Championship.

How much potential do you think Grayson Waller has? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

