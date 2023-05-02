How did Corey Graves react to Carmella's pregnancy?

WWE Superstar Carmella, aka Leah Van Dale, has revealed her husband Corey Graves' reaction when he was told about her pregnancy.

Leah Van Dale suffered a miscarriage in September and was treated for an ectopic pregnancy in October 2022. She recently revealed to Good Morning America that she was pregnant, resulting in tons of congratulatory messages from fellow wrestlers and fans.

Carmella revealed Corey Graves' reaction to her pregnancy while speaking with Good Morning America in an exclusive interview.

Here's what she said:

"He was completely shocked and surprised. He was so excited, and from the get-go when I told him, we both just really tried to have such a positive outlook on it."

She also revealed her own reaction to getting pregnant after a miscarriage last year:

"After the first [test], I'm like, 'Oh, are we sure? Are we sure?' ... I mean, I took [additional tests] for weeks just to make sure they still said positive. So it's really just been such a mind work to get my head around. But the fact that I'm here, I'm on the other side of it, I'm almost out of the first trimester at this point ... it's been quite a journey." [H/T Good Morning America]

Carmella and Corey Graves have been together for about four years now

The happy couple began dating in 2019 and got engaged in late 2021. They tied the knot on April 7, 2022.

Corey Graves was previously married to Amy Schneider, with whom he has three children. As per Van Dale, the trio was thrilled when informed about her pregnancy. She revealed that her stepkids were quite excited upon hearing the news of her pregnancy.

Carmella will be off WWE TV for a while now. She has done quite well for herself as a WWE Superstar over the years.

Her accomplishments include a SmackDown Women's title reign, a Women's Tag Team title reign with Zelina Vega, and a Money in The Bank win as well. She won her only Women's title by cashing in her MITB briefcase on Charlotte Flair in 2018.

