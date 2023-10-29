"How dare you" - Rhea Ripley angry at WWE star for publicly embarrassing Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley wasn't happy with a WWE Superstar after the events of tonight's house show.

The Nightmare took on Raquel Rodriguez in a Women's World Title match at the Berlin Live event tonight. The final moments of the contest saw Rodriguez attacking Dominik Mysterio and throwing him out of the ring.

Dominik attempted to interfere in the bout, and as a result, Rodriguez caught him and brought him inside the ring. She then hit him with a running clothesline to send him out of the squared circle. The interference was enough for Rhea Ripley to score a pin over Big Mami Cool and retain her title belt.

Shortly after, Ripley shared a video of the incident on her Instagram story and had a three-word message for Rodriguez:

"How dare you."

Rhea Ripley's message to Raquel Rodriguez

Ripley is all set to meet Raquel Rodriguez very soon at a mega event. The Eradicator will defend her Women's World Title in a Fatal Five-Way match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia. She will compete against Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler.

As for Dominik, he certainly must not be thrilled over Rodriguez embarrassing him in front of thousands of fans at the Live event. It remains to be seen how he reacts to Big Mami Cool attacking him during the match.

What do you think? Should Dominik be barred from ringside during Ripley's matches? Sound off in the comments section below.