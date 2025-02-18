"How disheartening!" - Ex-WWE star recalls Vince McMahon's behavior before heading out to the ring (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently spoke about Vince McMahon's creative process at Gorilla position. He worked under McMahon for a few years during his two stints with the company.

McMahon led the creative team in WWE for years. He was the chairman and CEO of the company and had a final say over storylines. However, after the 79-year-old stepped back from his role, Triple H took the reins of the creative team.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, EC3 recalled that Vince McMahon was surrounded by his trusted advisors Michael Hayes and Bruce Prichard at the Gorilla position back in the day.

The former WWE star mentioned that McMahon was mostly looking at his phone. He pointed out that stars were excited to go out and put on a show, but seeing the boss barely paying attention to anything seemingly dampened their spirits.

"Your agent would be there, probably Michael Hayes would be sitting around. Bruce was there for him. Vince is either looking at his cell phone or not looking at the monitor. If you were about to go out there and you're just watching him and you're seeing him on his phone. Like how disheartening!" He continued, "Who else was in there? Usually a writer. There's always a couple of stragglers and Billy Kidman was keeping time." [From 20:50 onwards]

Manhattan federal prosecutors recently dropped their criminal probe into Vince McMahon. He issued a statement on X, claiming that the case was closed, proving that the speculations against him were misleading.

The 79-year-old still needs to deal with the civil lawsuit against him by ex-WWE employee Janel Grant.

