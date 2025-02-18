  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Vince McMahon
  • "How disheartening!" - Ex-WWE star recalls Vince McMahon's behavior before heading out to the ring (Exclusive)

"How disheartening!" - Ex-WWE star recalls Vince McMahon's behavior before heading out to the ring (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Feb 18, 2025 15:44 GMT
Vince McMahon was the former Chairman and CEO of WWE [Image: WWE.com]
Vince McMahon was the former Chairman and CEO of WWE [Image source: wwe.com]

Former WWE star EC3 recently spoke about Vince McMahon's creative process at Gorilla position. He worked under McMahon for a few years during his two stints with the company.

Ad

McMahon led the creative team in WWE for years. He was the chairman and CEO of the company and had a final say over storylines. However, after the 79-year-old stepped back from his role, Triple H took the reins of the creative team.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, EC3 recalled that Vince McMahon was surrounded by his trusted advisors Michael Hayes and Bruce Prichard at the Gorilla position back in the day.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former WWE star mentioned that McMahon was mostly looking at his phone. He pointed out that stars were excited to go out and put on a show, but seeing the boss barely paying attention to anything seemingly dampened their spirits.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

"Your agent would be there, probably Michael Hayes would be sitting around. Bruce was there for him. Vince is either looking at his cell phone or not looking at the monitor. If you were about to go out there and you're just watching him and you're seeing him on his phone. Like how disheartening!" He continued, "Who else was in there? Usually a writer. There's always a couple of stragglers and Billy Kidman was keeping time." [From 20:50 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Manhattan federal prosecutors recently dropped their criminal probe into Vince McMahon. He issued a statement on X, claiming that the case was closed, proving that the speculations against him were misleading.

The 79-year-old still needs to deal with the civil lawsuit against him by ex-WWE employee Janel Grant.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी