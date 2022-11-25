''How f***ing stupid can you be''- Jim Ross on the backstage heat against former WWE Champion because of his wife

Jim Ross spoke about how the locker room and fans turned against a top WWE Superstar because of his marriage. Ross was talking about none other than Triple H and his marriage to Vince McMahon's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and the heat that it garnered him.

Jim Ross worked as the head of talent relations in WWE and had a close relationship with Triple H. Ross revealed that Triple H never had any issues with the agents backstage and that he was a good employee. Ross stated that the hate he received for marrying Stephanie McMahon was ludicrous.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Jim Ross commented on Triple H and his work ethic. He said that Hunter gained a lot of knowledge by sitting in meetings with Vince McMahon. While he wasn't the only superstar to be part of the meetings, no one else benefitted more than he did. He lashed out at the superstars and fans who gave him heat for who he fell in love with.

''How f***ing stupid can you be. We haven't examined your marriage. We haven't gone back and looked at your nuptials. So, what are we thinking here? You are making yourself look dumb. Stop it,'' said Ross.[42:00 - 42:58]

Jim Ross was not happy with Triple H's personal life being brought up

The WWE Hall of Famer also stated that it is no one's place to judge a person on whom he or she falls in love with and marries. He said that Triple H received a lot of flak for something that was his personal decision. Despite facing opposition, he went on to become one of the biggest names in the company.

Triple H married Stephanie McMahon in 2003. Before they officially tied the knot, they were married on-screen as part of a storyline. Both of them have stated how the story helped them get close to each other in real life as well.

