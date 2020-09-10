How Finn Balor celebrated his WWE NXT Championship win revealed

At WWE NXT's Super Tuesday II episode, Finn Balor came away with an incredible win over Adam Cole to become the NXT Champion for the second time in his career. The win was a major achievement by Finn Balor and came almost a year after he came back down to NXT to prove himself, stepping away from the main roster.

Now, talking to TV Insider, Finn Balor talked about what he did to celebrate his win when he went home after the WWE show. Balor also talked about how he has been spending time during the quarantine with his wife.

Finn Balor on how he celebrated his WWE NXT Championship win

Finn Balor talked to TV Insider about what he did after his title win, where he came home and enjoyed seeing 'Money Heist' with his wife, after eating a steak.

"I came home. My wife had cooked me a delicious steak, and we watched a few episodes of Money Heist, a TV show I’m watching right now. I got a little bit of sleep. There hasn’t been much celebrating."

Balor went on to talk about what it was like being stuck at home with his wife and said that it was not terrible as they had a chance to spend a lot of time with each other. He went on to say that being off the road has helped a lot of WWE wrestlers to heal physically and get in a better condition than they had been before the pandemic.

"Being stuck in a sense at home with your wife is not a terrible situation. We feel very fortunate that we have been given this opportunity to spend so much time together. From a personal level, my wife is Mexican, and I’m Irish. We haven’t been able to see our respective families in Mexico and Ireland in months. There are pluses and negatives. Being off the road has helped a lot of wrestlers in regard to their physical state and conditioning. Taking some of the pain of being on the road and traveling all the time, we kind of get used to it."

Advertisement

Fans can also take a look at the latest Dropkick DiSKussions, where the recent rumors surrounding WWE and their stars has been addressed by Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz.