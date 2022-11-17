How Hulk Hogan feels about ex-WCW wrestler who still impersonates him to this day

Hulk Hogan is arguably the most recognizable wrestler of all time. Many have impersonated the two-time WWE Hall of Famer's appearance, including former WCW talent Randy Hogan.

Two years ago, Randy Hogan met Hulk Hogan's close friend and former on-screen manager Jimmy Hart at a convention in Albany, New York. Having never interacted with The Hulkster, Randy was keen to find out what the wrestling icon thought about his imitation.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, the ex-wrestler revealed that Hart and Hulk Hogan have no issue with his copycat gimmick:

"He [Jimmy Hart] said, 'You've never gotten in any controversy, always kept your nose clean, everything else, so we have no problem doing what you're doing. You just keep on going. I love the gimmick.' It's like seeing Ric Flair for the first time. Here's Jimmy Hart, he's attached at the hip to Hogan." [26:07 – 26:30]

Randy Hogan worked for WCW between 1988 and 1989 before returning to the company in 1994. He also had a short run with WWE/WWF.

Why Randy Hogan dresses as Hulk Hogan

The wrestling veteran, real name Randy Muehl, was known as Randy Franklin until a promoter in Athens, Georgia, wanted to rename him, Hal Hogan.

Joe Blonin @Joeblonin Before WCW signed Hulk Hogan 1994 ... They actually had this jobber... Randy Hogan! This actually happened! @HulkHogan Before WCW signed Hulk Hogan 1994 ... They actually had this jobber... Randy Hogan! This actually happened! @HulkHogan https://t.co/4qkUgEsthD

The two reached a compromise and decided he would be called Randy Hogan.

"He said, 'Well, we're gonna call you Hal Hogan. You look a little bit like that Hogan, so we're gonna make you his cousin or uncle or nephew or something,'" Randy Hogan recalled. "I said, 'Whatever you want, but can we not do the Hal? I don't know who the hell we're talking about, so let's just go with the Randy.' That's actually how Randy Hogan got started. It's not like I was stealing his gimmick." [35:16 – 35:41]

While Hulk Hogan did not have a problem with Randy Hogan, the same could not be said for Goldberg's view of his own long-time impersonator. Duane Gill, known as Gillberg, infuriated the WWE Hall of Famer when he began mocking his WCW persona in the late 1990s.

What is your favorite wrestling impersonation gimmick? Let us know in the comments section below.

