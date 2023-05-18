"How do I do this?" - D-Von Dudley opens up on 10-time champion not 'really knowing anything' after WWE debut

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently spoke about Batista's initial days in the pro wrestling business.

Batista was one of WWE's most promising stars in the early-2000s. He was fast-tracked from the Ohio Valley Wrestling developmental territory and called up to the main roster in May 2002. While he was a physical specimen, he was still green in the ring, per Dudley.

At the start of his main roster career, he acted as Reverend D-Von's ringside manager. This meant the 10-time champion was the legend's insurance policy and would get involved in most of his matches. However, Batista allegedly didn't know how to perform a clothesline against the turnbuckle.

During a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, D-Von Dudley detailed how Batista asked for his help early in his WWE stint.

"I just remember, Dave [Batista] didn't really know anything. You know, like, for instance, we did a spot in the match with myself and Triple H, where I would throw Triple H on the outside, take the referee, Hunter would be getting up, leaning up against the post. Batista sees him, does the sign the cross goes to clothesline him, but Hunter it gets out [of] the way, and Batista hits the post and goes down. And I remember Batista came to me and said, Rev [D-Von], I gotta ask you a question."

D-Von further recalled his conversation with Batista:

"I said, 'What's up?' He goes, 'How do I do this? I go, 'How do you do what? He goes, 'With Hunter?' I go, 'Batista, what are you talking about?' How do I clothesline him when he moves out [of] the way and then hit the post? I go, 'You [are] messing with me, right?' He goes, 'No, I'm not,' and I just went you're not messing with me? He goes, 'No.' I said, 'Wait a minute. You've never done anything like this?' He goes, 'In OVW, all they had me do was come in and do run-ins.'" [H/T Insight with Chris Van Vliet]

Former WWE Superstar Batista has transitioned into a successful actor

Much like many of the top names from WWE, Batista utilized his star power to transition from being a pro wrestler to a top Hollywood star.

In recent years, he has become a legit movie megastar, acting in several high-profile movie franchises, such as the Guardians of The Galaxy and the Avengers.

The third installment of the Guardian of The Galaxy series was recently released and has amassed a massive worldwide collection of $542 million. This proves that the former WWE star is also a significant draw outside the ring.

Have you watched Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3? Sound off in the comments section below.

