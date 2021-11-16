How long has The Undertaker been married to Michelle McCool?

It has been 11 years since The Undertaker and Michelle McCool were married.

The Undertaker has two daughters and a son from previous relationships and a daughter with McCool.

The Undertaker met McCool and the two dated for a while before getting married on the 26th of June, 2010, in Houston, Texas.

As revealed by The Undertaker previously, he fell in love with McCool when he saw her throw a football. He also explained how his wife seemed to be different from many others and how strong her work ethic was.

During The Undertaker's The Last Ride documentary, he said the following about his wife Michelle McCool.

“I was attracted to her desire to be better and her work ethic. It was not the blue eyes, blonde hair, kicking body. I never seen a girl throw a football like that.” (H/T: Essentially Sports)

The Undertaker is a WWE icon

The Deadman announced his retirement in the documentary and in November confirmed his final retirement from professional wrestling.

The Undertaker made an appearance at WWE Survivor Series 2020, the same pay-per-view where he made his WWE debut back in 1990, and bid goodbye to his fellow stars and most importantly, the WWE Universe.

The former multi-time WWE World Champion addressed everyone with a heartwarming and emotional message and finished off in a classic Undertaker manner, saying, “My time has come to let The Undertaker Rest in Peace.”

The Undertaker was recently spotted in Saudi Arabia ahead of WWE Crown Jewel when he made his presence known at a Pitbull concert. However, The Phenom didn't appear for WWE and stayed true to his retirement.

