How many brothers does The Undertaker have in real life?

The Undertaker is one of the most legendary figures in WWE history. The Phenom is quite popular within the WWE Universe for both his incredible gimmick and his in-ring skills.

Over the years, the WWE Universe has gotten familiar with The Undertaker and his relationship with former WWE star and wife, Michelle McCool.

As the years gradually progressed, more details about The Undertaker's persona outside of the wrestling world emerged and it is a known fact that The Undertaker’s family includes his wife Michelle McCool and four of his children.

However, fans may not know that The Phenom has siblings of his own.

The Undertaker has four elder brothers, named David, Michael, Paul and Timothy.

Mark Calaway’s oldest brother, Timothy, died at the age of 63 due to a heart attack. Timothy once competed in pro wrestling before he started his own business.

In the final episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride, Undertaker talked about how shocked he was to hear the tragic news.

He revealed that he was preparing for one of his matches when his niece called and told him that her father, Timothy, had a heart attack. Initially Calaway thought that his brother was in the hospital, but then he found out that his brother had already passed away.

“It was in the middle of all this stuff going on, WrestleMania you know, when everything is perfect it's hectic and stressful but now I have to call all my brothers and let them know and then call my mother," Mark Calaway said. (H/T- RepublicWorld.com)

The Undertaker retired from professional wrestling with a heartwarming speech at Survivor Series 2020

In the last episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride, The Undertaker bid goodbye to the world of pro wrestling and retired from the industry at Survivor Series 2020, saying: "My time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace."

Since his retirement, The Undertaker has barely made any sort of cameo appearances on WWE TV and it remains quite unlikely that The Deadman will wrestle once again.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, The Undertaker has made several appearances for WWE's The Bump and has been part of several interesting interviews.

Got a minute, wrestling fans? Do fill in this survey with your valuable input.

Edited by Genci Papraniku