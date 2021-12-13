How many daughters does 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin have? 

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin has always been regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The Texas Rattlesnake has established his place in the business as one of the most legendary names of all time.

During his time as an active competitor, Steve Austin has been a talking point of several controversial incidents. Hence, Austin’s life has always been something that people took interest in.

However, Stone Cold is also a family man and with that being said, the question comes up, how many daughters does Austin have?

The answer to that is four. Steve Austin has four daughters named Jade Adams, Cassidy Williams, Stephanie Williams, and Loren Williams.

Austin is currently married to Kristin Austin. The couple tied the knot back in 2009.

Brief details about 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's recent on-screen appearances

One of the greatest performers of his generation, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin has always been at the top of his game during the Attitude Era.

Alongside The Rock, Austin was quite possibly the biggest name in WWF and is a former world champion. Following his retirement from in-ring competition, 'Stone Cold' has always been involved with WWE in some way or the other.

The Texas Rattlesnake is known for making sporadic appearances in WWE and on the 22nd of July, 2019, Steve Austin appeared on RAW Reunion, alongside Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and many more to raise a toast.

Then on the 9th of September, Austin made another appearance on RAW when he appeared at Madison Square Garden for a contract signing between Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins.

Austin was interrupted by A.J Styles but hit The Phenomenal One with a Stone Cold Stunner. In March of 2020, Austin appeared on RAW yet again and this time around, he shared a beer with Becky Lynch and The Street Profits on the show.

