How many tickets WWE sold for WrestleMania 37, live gate revealed 

WrestleMania 37 was WWE's first event with fans present in over one year. Held across two nights at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the yearly spectacular was a resounding success for WWE by most accounts.

While the stadium was not completely filled with fans for WrestleMania due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE did sell several thousand tickets (and supplemented those live fans with some cardboard cutouts to give the event a more "full" look). Records released recently by the Tampa Sports Authority (TSA) have now given us a report on exactly how many fans attended WrestleMania 37.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics was able to gain access to the records for WrestleMania from the Tampa Sports Authority, who manage Raymond James Stadium. According to their paper work, 40,806 tickets were sold collectively for both nights of WrestleMania 37. That amounted to a $6.2 million gate.

According to the records, 18,328 fans attended night one and 18,924 fans were in the stadium for night two. WWE had previously announced that they would be selling 25,000 tickets for each night of WrestleMania 37, and they announced a live attendance of 25,675 for night one and 25,675 for night two. Most assumed that meant that both nights of WrestleMania sold out. That was not the case according to the records.

You will note that the live attendance for both nights of WrestleMania combined does not add up to the 40,806 tickets sold. This is likely due to individuals buying tickets and failing to sell them on the secondary market.

Average ticket price for WrestleMania far below previous years

According to Wrestlenomics, the average sold ticket price for WrestleMania 37 was $190. Due to the pandemic, this number is far smaller than most recent editions of WrestleMania. For example, the last WrestleMania attended by fans (WrestleMania 35 in 2019) had an average ticket price well over $50 higher.

That being said, WrestleMania 37 did bring in a larger live gate than WrestleMania 27 in Atlanta and WrestleMania 26 in Phoenix. Those were single-night events compared to this year's two-night affair, though they were sold out stadiums.

Night one of WrestleMania 37 was headlined by Bianca Belair defeating Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship, while night two saw Roman Reigns successfully defend his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan and Ed