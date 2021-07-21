How Marty Jannetty wreaked a cop's motorcycle in India (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Al Snow shared a hilarious Marty Jannetty story while speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda.

Marty Jannetty was a solid mid-card act during his run in WWE in the late 80s and early 90s. Jannetty, as recalled by Al Snow, was also a hilarious person to be around backstage. Snow shared an amusing incident involving Marty Jannetty that happened in India. Check out the details below:

How Marty Jannetty wreaked a cop's motorcycle

In India, I don't know how he does it. This beautiful hotel has got this big fountain at the center of it. He's just walking outside, and he sees a cop sitting on his motorcycle in front of the hotel. He walks up and talks the cop into letting him take his motorcycle for a ride. He goes and rides up and down the street, and then, for whatever reason, spots the stairs to the hotel lobby. Proceeds to ride the motorcycle up the stairs.

Bam Bam Bigelow I think it was, held the door open for him. He rides through the front door, and takes a lap around the lobby, wreaks the motorcycle into the big fountain, takes a bump into the fountain, gets up, has to pull the fender away from the front wheel where he wreaked it. Rides it back out the hotel, back down the stairs, gives it back to the cop.

Marty Jannetty is mostly known among the WWE Universe for being a mid-carder who didn't succeed as much as his tag team partner Shawn Michaels did. It's interesting to know that Jannetty was quite an interesting person when he wasn't performing wrestling moves in the squared circle.

Marty Jannetty was certainly a talented wrestler and wrestled a bunch of classics on WWE TV back in the early 90s. He didn't do much of note following his WWE run while Shawn Michaels went on to become one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the business. Michaels is a WWE Hall of Famer as well, while Jannetty has yet to be honored with the same.

