How much input did Vince McMahon have on last night's WWE RAW?

Vince McMahon retired from all his duties in WWE last week. Despite this, it seems that the former CEO still had a lot of input in writing for this week's Monday Night RAW.

Last night's episode of the red brand, which emanated live from Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City, was the show's first episode since Vince's departure from the company. Before last week, as the head of creative, he had the final say in writing for all WWE TV.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that despite him leaving his duties before the show, last night's RAW was "largely written" before the McMahon family patriarch left. This means that Vince influenced most of the show this week, with only minor changes being made.

"This is probably not the show to judge anything by because this show was largely written before Vince left. It was written a lot on Thursday...nobody ripped up anything. There are a few minor changes is what I was told. Essentially, this was the show that had been approved. They're not making any big changes or anything like that just yet and of course, they're going to SummerSlam with the ideas in mind," Meltzer said. (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

As we get further away from McMahon's departure from WWE, it is expected that the shows will see his input grow less and less and the ideas of the new head of creative will be put on display. Speaking of which...

Triple H replaces Vince McMahon as the head of creative in WWE

It was confirmed earlier this week that WWE's Executive VP of Talent Relations Triple H will be the new head of creative, replacing Vince McMahon.

When news of McMahon's departure broke, it was also reported that Bruce Pritchard might be the new head of creative. Bruce was already second in-command in the promotion's creactive department and it seemed that he would step up and lead the writing.

Since then, it has been reported and confirmed that The Game, who was announced as EVP of Talent Relations last week, will also be taking up the head of creative duty.

The 14-time World Champion has previously headed the writing of NXT, from the brand's beginning to the end of the black and gold era in 2021, to much acclaim.

While Bruce Pritchard might have stuck to the 'VInce McMahon style of writing', many fans believe that Triple H will take WWE's product in a new direction, and some just cannot help but be excited about this.

