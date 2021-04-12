Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

How much did WWE charge Randy Orton's family for WrestleMania 37 tickets?

Randy Orton
Randy Orton's family; Orton at WrestleMania 37
Abhilash Mendhe
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified 1 hr ago
News

Randy Orton has disclosed the amount he spent on WrestleMania tickets for his wife and kids.

Orton defeated The Fiend on Night Two of WrestleMania 37 courtesy of a distraction by Alexa Bliss. He took to Twitter soon after his victory and called WrestleMania 37 a historic event.

Randy Orton also heaped praise on WWE and stated that it's the only place where fans can witness such a spectacle. But in his tweet, the Viper also revealed how much he spent so that his wife and five kids could watch him beat The Fiend at The Show of Shows. Apparently, it was a whopping $20,000!

Check out the tweet below:

Randy Orton has defeated Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania before

WWE fans might remember that Randy Orton feuded with Bray Wyatt over the WWE title on the road to WrestleMania 33 in 2017. Orton defeated Wyatt at the event to win the WWE title. The duo kicked off another feud last year soon after "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss made their way to WWE RAW.

Randy Orton burned The Fiend alive at WWE TLC 2020, but the feud was far from over. The Fiend returned at WWE Fastlane 2021 and aided Bliss in putting Orton down.

WrestleMania tickets aren't cheap and one has to pay a lot of money to get seats with a good view. WrestleMania 37 tickets for Orton's family set him back $20,000, but at least his kids got to see him defeat The Fiend again.

It isn't clear if this feud is over or if we are going to see another showdown between the two superstars in the near future. Did you like Randy Orton vs The Fiend tonight? Would you be interested in seeing another match between these two superstars with Bliss in Orton's corner?

Published 12 Apr 2021, 14:23 IST
comments icon
WrestleMania 37 Randy Orton Bray Wyatt (The Fiend) Greatest Heels in WWE history
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी