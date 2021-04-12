How much did WWE charge Randy Orton's family for WrestleMania 37 tickets?

Randy Orton has disclosed the amount he spent on WrestleMania tickets for his wife and kids.

Orton defeated The Fiend on Night Two of WrestleMania 37 courtesy of a distraction by Alexa Bliss. He took to Twitter soon after his victory and called WrestleMania 37 a historic event.

Randy Orton also heaped praise on WWE and stated that it's the only place where fans can witness such a spectacle. But in his tweet, the Viper also revealed how much he spent so that his wife and five kids could watch him beat The Fiend at The Show of Shows. Apparently, it was a whopping $20,000!

Check out the tweet below:

WM. Historic. One of a kind, only here at #wwe you can see the spectacle! Also, I was charged 20 thousand dollars for my family (wife and 5 kids) to watch dad rassle fight a demon.... and WIN! — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) April 12, 2021

Randy Orton has defeated Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania before

WWE fans might remember that Randy Orton feuded with Bray Wyatt over the WWE title on the road to WrestleMania 33 in 2017. Orton defeated Wyatt at the event to win the WWE title. The duo kicked off another feud last year soon after "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss made their way to WWE RAW.

Randy Orton burned The Fiend alive at WWE TLC 2020, but the feud was far from over. The Fiend returned at WWE Fastlane 2021 and aided Bliss in putting Orton down.

WrestleMania tickets aren't cheap and one has to pay a lot of money to get seats with a good view. WrestleMania 37 tickets for Orton's family set him back $20,000, but at least his kids got to see him defeat The Fiend again.

It isn't clear if this feud is over or if we are going to see another showdown between the two superstars in the near future. Did you like Randy Orton vs The Fiend tonight? Would you be interested in seeing another match between these two superstars with Bliss in Orton's corner?