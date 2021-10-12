How much did WWE pay Tyson Fury?

Tyson Fury is no stranger to the WWE ring. The WBC Heavyweight Champion competed for the company back in 2019 at Crown Jewel, where he faced Braun Strowman and ended up beating The Monster Among Men via a count-out

But how much did Fury earn for his appearance? According to reports, WWE paid him £11.9 million ($15 million) for his participation.

On the back of a successful second win over Deontay Wilder, Fury has now established his place as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. The Gypsy King even received a special message from WWE legend The Undertaker prior to the fight.

While Fury is now fully focused on his career in the world of boxing, fans can expect him to make brief cameo WWE appearances. However, nothing has been confirmed, as of now.

Tyson Fury's brief run with WWE

The British professional boxer first appeared in WWE at the premiere of SmackDown on Fox. He was a fan and was sitting at ringside when he stared down Braun Strowman during his match.

Later on, Strowman would throw Dolph Ziggler on Fury, infuriating the boxer, and thus igniting a feud between the two. After the match, Fury jumped the barricade but was stopped by security.

When Fury later demanded an apology from Strowman, the two men traded insults and things quickly escalated as they engaged in a brawl.

This eventually led to a match between Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel. After his victory, Fury appeared on an episode of SmackDown, and since then has dedicated his time and energy to his boxing career.

