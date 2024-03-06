How much was WWE paying Randy Orton? - WWE Veteran reveals the exact amount 

Randy Orton is among the highest-paid WWE Superstars of all time, but that hasn't always been the case. While The Viper broke big early in his career as the youngest World Champion, he wasn't always making the big bucks. During his time in Ohio Valley Wrestling, Orton was still receiving training for live television, and he had to put in plenty of hard work to earn a call-up to the main roster.

Former OVW booker Jim Cornette recently revealed that Orton was getting paid $750, which included the family member bonus as Randy's father, Bob Orton, worked for the company. Nonetheless, it didn't take long for him to be called up to the main roster and receive a strong push early in his career.

On a recent edition of Drive Thru, Jim Cornette gave his review of a recent A&E documentary that showcased the career of The Apex Predator.

"His dad calls the office and talked to Bruce [Pritchard], and they gave him a tryout in St. Louis and got him a contract. Randy said, and both of these things may be true—he said, 'They gave me 250 bucks a week.' That may have been just while he was living in St. Louis. When he finally came to OVW, I remember he was getting 750. Cause most of the guys start out at [$500], but I think he had a family member bonus,'' said Cornette. [14:37 - 15:12]

You can check out the full review in the video below:

What's next for Randy Orton?

After having a long and prolific career in the WWE, the years seem to be catching up with Randy Orton. After being out for 18 months due to a back injury, Orton returned to WWE at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event last year. Since then, he has been wrestling frequently, even competing at live events.

Orton almost won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match last month when he struck Drew McIntyre with an RKO. But Logan Paul interfered and took out Orton with his brass knuckles.

McIntyre took advantage and punched his ticket to WrestleMania XL as the No.1 contender for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. It looks like the US Champion might have gotten himself into trouble, given that Orton rarely spares anyone.

While nothing is set for Randy Orton at WrestleMania XL, the multi-time WWE Champion will likely share the ring with Logan Paul in some capacity at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Will Randy Orton lock horns with Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40? Sound off!

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE