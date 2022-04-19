Details on how R-Truth received permission to use WWE Hall of Famer's moves for one night only

Bully Ray, formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE, asked D-Von Dudley for permission before R-Truth used his moves at the 2015 Royal Rumble.

Following a 10-year absence from WWE, Bully Ray returned as a surprise entrant in the 2015 Royal Rumble match. He briefly joined forces with R-Truth to hit The Dudley Boyz’s famous moves on The Miz in the early stages of the 30-man contest.

Speaking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show, Bully Ray recalled how he was initially hesitant to perform the moves with anyone other than D-Von:

“They asked me to do everything with Ron [Ron Killings, R-Truth] that I would normally do with D-Von, and I was like [hesitant]," said Bully Ray. "I actually called D-Von that night too. I was like, ‘Are you cool with this?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, go ahead, no problem.’ This is stuff that’s synonymous with me and D-Von. I would never think of doing this with anybody else.”

The Dudley Boyz won the WWE Tag Team Championship nine times between 2000 and 2005. The legendary duo are also eight-time ECW World Tag Team Champions and one-time WCW Tag Team Champions.

Bully Ray blacked out shortly before his moment with R-Truth

The 2015 Royal Rumble took place in Philadelphia, the same city where ECW was based. Due to his ECW history, WWE brought back Bully Ray for a one-off appearance in the Rumble match.

Reflecting on the crowd's reaction that day, the 50-year-old said he blacked out during his entrance before quickly regaining his composure:

“You know what that [entrance footage] says to me? I am in no control because I have no idea what’s going on. The wall of sound that hit me rushed my adrenaline so high, I blacked out. Not until I start running [to the ring] do I come back," Bully Ray continued.

Seven months after the Royal Rumble, The Dudley Boyz returned to WWE as full-time in-ring competitors on the post-SummerSlam 2015 episode of RAW. They performed in that role for 12 months before Bully Ray left the company and D-Von became a producer.

Please credit Broken Skull Sessions and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Is R-Truth a future WWE Hall of Famer? Yes No 12 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier