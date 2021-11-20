How Randy Orton embraced a WWE veteran after he came out as gay (Exclusive)

Randy Orton has wrestled in WWE for almost two decades now and is one of the seniormost members of the locker room. So for Randy Orton, Mark Henry, Big Show, and CM Punk to embrace Fred Rosser when he publicly came out meant the world to the first openly gay WWE Superstar.

Fred Rosser, who's worked as a part of Sportskeeda Wrestling in the past, even spoke about this in an article he'd written for the site. While promoting an appearance on 'The House', an LGBTQA+ show on Fox Soul, Rosser mentioned how much the acceptance of Randy Orton and the remaining locker room leaders meant to him. This is what he said:

"You know, when I came out publicly with WWE, there were a handful of wrestlers that really embraced me. Mark Henry, Big Show, Randy Orton, and you mentioned CM Punk. Those guys made it a lot easier for me to walk into a locker room. And I still share those stories today," said Fred Rosser.

He continued:

"The support of your colleagues is important, but the support for me of my family...my mom, my uncles, my inner circle made it a lot easier for me not only to come out but to continue to be the superhero for the community", added Fred Rosser.

Randy Orton continues to be one of WWE's top stars

So many years later, Randy Orton is still at the apex of WWE, as the 'Apex Predator'.

His alliance with Riddle as RK-Bro has been an instant hit amongst fans and he currently holds the RAW Tag Team Titles with The Original Bro.

He will be teaming up with Riddle to take on The Usos at WWE Survivor Series.

While Rosser may no longer be a part of WWE, he's found success as a member of the NJPW Strong roster.

