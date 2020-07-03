How Rusev reacted when his roommate revealed that he was interested in Lana

Rusev and Lana have been married for four years now. The duo began their relationship back when they were working together in NXT, and their love only blossomed further as they made their way to the main roster.

In a new video on Rusev's official Twitch channel, the former WWE Superstar made an interesting revelation. Rusev stated that back when he and Lana were in NXT, his roommate told him that he was interested in her. Rusev told him that he should ask her out if he wants, as he and Lana were just friends and he didn't want to ruin their work relationship in any manner.

My roommate at the time, I'm not gonna say who he is... uh, maybe I shouldn't have said that. A friend of mine was into CJ. He was really into CJ, and I said, "Hey, if you wanna go, do your thing man! I'm working with her and that's all." I don't care about anything else, we're great friends, and I did not want to ruin our friendship, and our work, for the sake of, me trying to be with her.

Lana wasn't interested in Rusev's roommate, according to The Bulgarian Brute

Rusev further stated that Lana didn't show interest in his friend. Rusev and Lana's friendship soon turned into love and the two started dating.

In 2014, Rusev and Lana were moved to the main roster. They were involved in a bunch of major storylines, with the likes of Roman Reigns, Dolph Ziggler, and Bobby Lashley, before Rusev's release from the company in April.