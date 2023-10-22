"How’s it feel knowing you just destroyed your own career?" - Taylor Swift fans blast WWE star for rating her a 6/10

A WWE Superstar is currently being bombarded with hateful messages from Taylor Swift fans on Instagram. The star in question is Grayson Waller.

Grayson Waller has been doing quite well for himself lately. He is one of the best heels in the company today and knows exactly how to rile fans up.

On a recent edition of The Bump, the 33-year-old took a massive shot at Taylor Swift and ended up calling her a 'six.'

“Good for Trav. I’m not the kind of guy who’d settle for a 6, but each to their own. To me personally, I like a little bit of spice — I like a 9 or a 10. I know Austin [Theory] does, too. Good for him [Travis] for settling and trying his best.” [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Waller's comments didn't sit well with Swift fans at all. On his recent Instagram post, fans came in droves and left hateful messages directed at him.

Check out a few below:

Taylor Swift fans aren't happy with Grayson Waller's comments

Grayson Waller on the relevance of his WWE talk show

Grayson Waller has done an incredible job with his WWE talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect. So far, the show has seen appearances by a bunch of big names.

On an edition of After The Bell with Corey Graves, Waller opened up about the relevance of his show. Here's what he said:

"When it first started it was kind of just a talk show, there was no real big thing behind it. But then over time, every time I have these big names and I think people are starting to see that I can make myself relevant again, being on this show. [Cody Rhodes] thought this was the perfect platform to go out and give his big news, and that's what I am now. I'm this platform for people to either make themselves relevant again, or get their news out there and I'm happy to let that happen." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Grayson Waller takes pride in being a top WWE heel. He certainly must be having a great time reading all the hateful comments that Swift fans are leaving on his Instagram post.

What do you think of Waller's 'feud' with Swifties? Sound off in the comment section below.