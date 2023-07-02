"How stupid of WWE", "Makes 0 sense" - Fans go wild after 42-year-old star turns on her real-life friend at Money in the Bank 2023

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 has been an eventful night so far with plenty of talking points from the show. One of the biggest moments came during the Women's Tag Team Title bout when Shayna Baszler turned on Ronda Rousey and fans exploded.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were the Women's Tag Team Champions heading into the premium live event at The O2 Arena in London. They were tasked with retaining their belts against the team of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

The champions looked set to come out on top before Shayna Baszler attacked the Baddest Woman on the Planet. This allowed Liv Morgan to take advantage as she dropped the former UFC Bantamweight Champion with the ObLIVion to pick up the win and become the Women's Team Champion for the second time in her career.

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey have extensive MMA backgrounds and their alliance transcends WWE. They have been known to be friends in real life which made the betrayal even more shocking. Some fans felt that was not the right decision.

Aakaansh @Aakaansh95



#WWE #RondaRousey #ShaynaBaszler #MITB #MoneyInTheBank How stupid of WWE to break an actual tag team who were champions NOT challengers, and about to win the match. Shayna Baszler better has a really, really good explanation on why she turned on Ronda Rousey. How stupid of WWE to break an actual tag team who were champions NOT challengers, and about to win the match. Shayna Baszler better has a really, really good explanation on why she turned on Ronda Rousey.#WWE #RondaRousey #ShaynaBaszler #MITB #MoneyInTheBank https://t.co/SypjQlJIST

Dustin Motley @daboywonder2002 @Fightful The only way this makes sense is if Ronda is taking time off. Ronda sucks solo and being in a team with Shayna was good for her. @Fightful The only way this makes sense is if Ronda is taking time off. Ronda sucks solo and being in a team with Shayna was good for her.

Twonk @oTwonky @Fightful And they say booker of the year @Fightful And they say booker of the year 😂😂

lewisk05 @lewisk051 @Fightful It’s great but makes literally no sense at all. @Fightful It’s great but makes literally no sense at all.

Shayna Baszler recently blasted the WWE roster

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey looked set to have a lengthy reign as the Tag Team Champions but their reign came to an end in London.

Speaking to Busted Open Radio prior to the premium live event, the former NXT Women's Champion blasted the WWE roster.

"The pressure is on me and Ronda. If you were to take a poll, no one thinks anyone can beat me and Ronda. We have everything to prove, they have nothing to lose."

Shayna Baszler continued:

"On top of that, the meaning of those titles, if people don’t remember, I had [the WWE Women’s Title] before, and we were wrecking shop across all three brands during the COVID era, even though nobody remembers that. For whatever reason, they’re like, ‘Oh man, Bayley was the workhorse. She worked on all three...’ We did it too. All three brands. Went to NXT, beat the snot out of them so bad they were like, ‘We want tag titles too,’ and made their own. The titles live and die with me." [H/T: Fightful]

Gunther and Roman Reigns have had lengthy reigns and it seems that Triple H is set to establish the WWE titles with long, meaningful reigns. Could Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez carry on that tradition?

