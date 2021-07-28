How did Super Porky die?

Mexican wrestling legend Jose Luis Alvarado Nieves, a.k.a. Super Porky, recently passed away on Monday, July 26 at 58 years of age.

His son, Psycho Clown, recently revealed that Super Porky passed away due to a heart attack.

The superstar was one of the most popular wrestling legends in Mexico. His passing was announced by CMLL.

"ALWAYS, SUPER PORKY! The CMLL joins the grief that the Luchistic family has for the sensitive death of José Luis Alvarado Nieves, better known as "Super Porky (Silver Arm)", a gladiator who will mark an era in Mexican Wrestling. Rest in peace."

Super Porky was known to be suffering from weight issues over the years. He was 151 kilograms and his legs had trouble holding that weight. He quit wrestling in 2016 and has been at home battling health issues due to his weight since then.

Super Porky was one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and was beloved by his fans in Mexico.

Psycho Clown reveals details about how Super Porky died

Psycho Clown was Super Porky's son. He followed in his father's footsteps to become a wrestler. He revealed that his father passed away due to a heart attack:

"I got to his house, which is blocks from mine, I saw him, I tried to revive him, but he had already died."

He went on to reveal that Super Porky had suffered heart attacks before as well:

"He suffered a couple of heart attacks before, first in the Arena Coliseo, a few years later another, but He kept fighting and this third heart attack could not be prevented. He felt bad, we went to a clinic and I tried to take him to the hospital but he wanted to go home."

Maximo, Super Porky's other son, announced there would be a funeral for his father at the Rudino Funeral Home on Eduardo Molina Avenue.

Super Porky was a legendary wrestler and even wrestled in WWE. He was part of the company in 2005 as a part of SmackDown's Juniors Division. He was mostly there in comedic roles with Teddy Long and didn't wrestle much before the Juniors Division ended in 2006.

Lucha Libre Legend José Luis Alvarado Nieves, better known as “Super Porky” (Brazo de Plata), passed away Monday at the age of 58.



WWE extends its condolences to José Luis Alvarado Nieves’ family and friends.https://t.co/asOnkmnCLT — WWE (@WWE) July 27, 2021

The wrestling world, including WWE, shared their condolences with the wrestler's family.

