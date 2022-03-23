×
"What the f*** was going on" - AEW stars "stole" Kurt Angle’s fireworks at WrestleMania

The Olympic Gold Medalist has had his share of funny WWE moments.
Matt Black
ANALYST
Modified Mar 23, 2022 03:22 AM IST
Kurt Angle's Hall of Fame experience at WrestleMania wasn't exactly what he had hoped for.

On the latest episode of The Wives of Wrestling Podcast, Giovanna Angle, Kim Orton, and Jon Alba were joined by Reby Hardy to discuss a variety of subjects. During the podcast, Reby told the story of how The Hardy Boyz returning at WrestleMania 33 created an amazing and memorable moment:

"It was the big debut of Matt and Jeff, the big surprise at WrestleMania," Reby Hardy began. "So that is a big, huge day for the Hardys. Otherwise known as f*** Kurt Angle day, because right — so apparently I didn’t know this until after the fact. It was a beautiful moment. They’re going down this beautiful long ramp, and all the fans are going crazy, and it’s a great moment, right? And there’s pyro, and there’s fireworks in the sky, and Matt’s going in slow motion like this. It’s amazing, right? Beautiful moment."

It wasn't until a few days later when Reby was told by Angle's wife Giovanna that The Hardys' pyro was initially meant for Kurt:

"So I don’t know if it was like right after a couple of days or what. And Giovanna said, ‘Hey, did you notice how you know at the end of Matt and Jeff’s match there at WrestleMania that the fireworks were red, white, and blue?’ And I was like, ‘No, I didn’t. I was all preoccupied,’ right? I didn’t know what the f*** was going on. And she goes, ‘Yeah, those were Kurt’s fireworks.'" (H/T: WrestleZone)
UH OH #MATTFACT: Did you know @MATTHARDYBRAND & @JEFFHARDBRAND "stole" @RealKurtAngle's fireworks at #WrestleMania 33? Oh, it's true! @RebyHardy gives the deets to @GiovannaAngle, @KimKlro & @JonAlba!TUNE INTO THIS SPECIAL EPISODE NOW! linktr.ee/wiveswrestling https://t.co/EC1pvHvgjl

Kurt Angle didn't get his pyro at WrestleMania 33

Just before the tag match that featured the Hardys' triumphant return, WWE presented a segment featuring its 2017 Hall of Fame class. However, when Kurt Angle made his grand entrance and posed in anticipation of his red, white and blue pyro, nothing happened.

On The Wives of Wrestling podcast, Giovanna Angle provided insight on Kurt's demeanor on not getting his fireworks at the show, stating he was very "butthurt" about it because nothing happened when he raised his arms:

"It’s funny as sh*t. Okay?" Giovanna Angle chimes in. "If you see a video of Kurt, you know how he comes out, and they do the Hall of Fame? He did this (lifts arms for Kurt Angle pose), waiting for his pyro, and it didn’t happen. And Kurt comes out after I come up to him; he’s like, ‘They didn’t do my pyro.’ He was so f***ing butthurt. Because that’s his thing, fireworks!" (H/T: WrestleZone)
On the latest episode, @RebyHardy details the therapeutic benefits of gaming on @Twitch – especially if she doesn't see an adult for a solid week! @GiovannaAngle @KimKlro @JonAlba @PodHeatTune into the episode now! linktr.ee/wiveswrestling https://t.co/IcpC30w0e6
Are you surprised to hear that The Hardy Boyz "stole" Kurt Angle's pyro? Do you think this is something Angle should have been upset over? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
Q. Did you notice that Kurt Angle didn't get his pyro at WrestleMania 33?

Yes

No

