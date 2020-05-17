How Vince McMahon deals with The Undertaker when he 'hates' WWE ideas

The Undertaker and Vince McMahon

SmackDown Executive Director Bruce Prichard has revealed that Vince McMahon often changes The Undertaker’s mind when the WWE veteran does not like an idea for his character.

A new five-part series about the man behind the ‘Taker persona, Mark Calaway, began last week on the WWE Network. The upcoming episode focuses on the relationship between the 55-year-old and his boss, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Bruce Prichard, who has 21 years of experience working in WWE, was asked by Sports Illustrated to reveal a moment that captured The Undertaker and Vince McMahon’s relationship.

He recalled that The Undertaker regularly used him as a sounding board when he was “fired up” before talking to McMahon, but the subsequent meetings rarely went as planned.

“He [The Undertaker] would walk in all fired up, then walk out shaking his head. You could tell that, as soon as Vince started to speak, he’d cast a spell over Taker. Mark would end up walking out of the meeting with Vince, loving whatever idea he hated walking in.”

Vince McMahon and The Undertaker’s relationship

The Undertaker mentions in the next episode of ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ that Vince McMahon is “like a dad” and “like a brother” to him.

